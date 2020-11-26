AP PHOTOS: Maradona a genius on the field, a character off

  • FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Diego Maradona, coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, sits on the bench prior to Argentina's soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Maradona turns 60 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
    1/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Diego Maradona, coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, sits on the bench prior to Argentina's soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Maradona turns 60 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2019 file photo, former soccer great Diego Maradona flashes victory signs to fans below at the Casa Rosada government house after meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Decades ago, Maradona held up his team's soccer trophy at this spot on the balcony after winning the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci, File)
    2/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2019 file photo, former soccer great Diego Maradona flashes victory signs to fans below at the Casa Rosada government house after meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Decades ago, Maradona held up his team's soccer trophy at this spot on the balcony after winning the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci, File)
  • FILE - In this June 22, 1986 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona, left, beats England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton to a high ball and scores his first of two goals at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Mexico City. On this day: This was the day of the "Hand of God," when Maradona used his left fist to knock a ball past England's Shilton. (El Grafico via AP, File)
    3/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE - In this June 22, 1986 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona, left, beats England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton to a high ball and scores his first of two goals at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Mexico City. On this day: This was the day of the "Hand of God," when Maradona used his left fist to knock a ball past England's Shilton. (El Grafico via AP, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • CORRECTS LOCATION - FILE - In this March 1987 file photo, Pele, left, and Diego Maradona, hold trophies during an awards ceremony in Italy. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/File)
    4/10

    CORRECTION Maradona Obit

    CORRECTS LOCATION - FILE - In this March 1987 file photo, Pele, left, and Diego Maradona, hold trophies during an awards ceremony in Italy. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2005 file photo released by the Cuban government's National Information Agency (AIN), Cuban President Fidel Castro, right, meets Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona on the program "Mesa Redonda" in Havana, Cuba. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AIN/Ismael Francisco via AP)
    5/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2005 file photo released by the Cuban government's National Information Agency (AIN), Cuban President Fidel Castro, right, meets Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona on the program "Mesa Redonda" in Havana, Cuba. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AIN/Ismael Francisco via AP)
  • FILE -- In this Sept. 1, 2014 file photo, Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, left, greets Pope Francis in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. Diego Maradona says he's Pope Francis' top fan. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
    6/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE -- In this Sept. 1, 2014 file photo, Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, left, greets Pope Francis in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. Diego Maradona says he's Pope Francis' top fan. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this March 26, 2006 file photo, former soccer player Diego Maradona smokes a cigar as he watches Argentina's first division soccer match between Boca Juniors and River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
    7/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE - In this March 26, 2006 file photo, former soccer player Diego Maradona smokes a cigar as he watches Argentina's first division soccer match between Boca Juniors and River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
  • FILE - In this June 13, 1982 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona, front, is attacked by Belgium's Guy Vandermissen during the opening game of the Soccer World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo, File)
    8/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE - In this June 13, 1982 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona, front, is attacked by Belgium's Guy Vandermissen during the opening game of the Soccer World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this July 14, 1996 file photo released by Telam, Boca Juniors' Diego Maradona, right, and teammate Claudio Caniggia kiss as they celebrate Caniggia's goal, their team's second against River Plate, before their 4-1 victory in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (Telam via AP File)
    9/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE - In this July 14, 1996 file photo released by Telam, Boca Juniors' Diego Maradona, right, and teammate Claudio Caniggia kiss as they celebrate Caniggia's goal, their team's second against River Plate, before their 4-1 victory in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (Telam via AP File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2009 file photo, under the pouring rain, Argentina's coach Diego Maradona looks up under the pouring rain during a 2010 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru, in Buenos Aires. Argentina won 2-1. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
    10/10

    Maradona Obit

    FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2009 file photo, under the pouring rain, Argentina's coach Diego Maradona looks up under the pouring rain during a 2010 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru, in Buenos Aires. Argentina won 2-1. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Diego Maradona, coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, sits on the bench prior to Argentina's soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Maradona turns 60 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2019 file photo, former soccer great Diego Maradona flashes victory signs to fans below at the Casa Rosada government house after meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Decades ago, Maradona held up his team's soccer trophy at this spot on the balcony after winning the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci, File)
FILE - In this June 22, 1986 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona, left, beats England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton to a high ball and scores his first of two goals at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Mexico City. On this day: This was the day of the "Hand of God," when Maradona used his left fist to knock a ball past England's Shilton. (El Grafico via AP, File)
CORRECTS LOCATION - FILE - In this March 1987 file photo, Pele, left, and Diego Maradona, hold trophies during an awards ceremony in Italy. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2005 file photo released by the Cuban government's National Information Agency (AIN), Cuban President Fidel Castro, right, meets Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona on the program "Mesa Redonda" in Havana, Cuba. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AIN/Ismael Francisco via AP)
FILE -- In this Sept. 1, 2014 file photo, Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, left, greets Pope Francis in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. Diego Maradona says he's Pope Francis' top fan. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
FILE - In this March 26, 2006 file photo, former soccer player Diego Maradona smokes a cigar as he watches Argentina's first division soccer match between Boca Juniors and River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
FILE - In this June 13, 1982 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona, front, is attacked by Belgium's Guy Vandermissen during the opening game of the Soccer World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this July 14, 1996 file photo released by Telam, Boca Juniors' Diego Maradona, right, and teammate Claudio Caniggia kiss as they celebrate Caniggia's goal, their team's second against River Plate, before their 4-1 victory in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (Telam via AP File)
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2009 file photo, under the pouring rain, Argentina's coach Diego Maradona looks up under the pouring rain during a 2010 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru, in Buenos Aires. Argentina won 2-1. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — On the soccer field, he was considered as a genius. Outside, he was a character known practically everywhere, by everybody.

Diego Maradona, who died Wednesday of a heart attack at age 60, started his story as a player in the Villa Fiorito neighborhood in Buenos Aires and over the decades he became a soccer great.

He debuted with Argentinos Juniors and then jumped to the mythical Boca Juniors, where in 1981 he got his first title as a professional soccer player. Then, it was off to Europe, and his legend began.

He won three titles with the Barcelona club, becoming a world soccer figure. But Maradona won a place as one of the all-time greats when he led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title in Mexico, where he scored one of the most storied goals in soccer history — the “Hand of God” goal that helped defeat England in a quarterfinal match.

Pundits have debated about who was the best soccer player in history — whether Maradona or Pelé, the iconic Brazilian who retired in 1977 and is still alive. There has been no consensus.

Maradona and Pelé had a very good relationship until the Argentine failed a doping test and was expelled from the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Pelé criticized him and they parted ways until 2005, when they re-established a relationship.

Maradona retired in 1997, but he remained linked to soccer. He was Argentina’s team coach.

Off the field, Maradona was an outspoken personality who leaned to leftist ideology. He was a good friend of Fidel Castro, the leader of the Cuban revolution, and was also close to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

    Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Indianapolis to host 2024 All-Star game after NBA calls off this season's due to COVID-19

    This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

    Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

  • Shareef O'Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with LSU jersey number

    Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • You're the GM: After a surprising season, where do the Giants go next?

    After almost making the postseason in 2020, we give the Giants three options for an offseason plan. You vote on your favorite.

  • Giving thanks for football, family and long bombs

    Thanksgiving family football is a tradition for many families around America. This year, it's going to look a little different.

  • 'Change the Game' panel dissects progress of women's leadership in sport

    A lack of representation for women in sport and leadership roles wasn't going to stop Carmelina Moscato. The former Canadian national soccer team star and Olympic bronze medallist has led the charge to build the professional game for Canadian women. Among many leadership roles within Canada Soccer, Moscato serves as commissioner of the League1 Ontario Women's Division and aims to be responsible for creating pro opportunities for female players within the league. "I never felt intimidated by the opportunities and I always felt there was something to prove," said Moscato, who joined the 'Change the Game' panel hosted by CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo. "To show I definitely can and women can. "If somebody is talking about soccer in the men's game, it's soccer and you're not going to outsmart me in that. This has to normalize, [women] can't be the minority in a room." Canadian national soccer team member Desiree Scott, Canadian Olympic track and field athlete Khamica Bingham, and play-by-play broadcaster Meghan McPeak completed the panel group discussing supportive leadership in sport for women. ESPN analyst Doris Burke made history this summer becoming the first woman to call NBA conference finals and NBA finals games. Although another milestone was made for professional women in sport this year, McPeak believes that shouldn't be the case. "It's 2020, we should not be making firsts," said McPeak, who calls games for both the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the Capital City Gogo, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. "Knowing my job and what I do with the NBA umbrella, we still don't have a full-time female play-by-play announcer, which is crazy to me." Elevating women into leadership roles For Scott, a two-time soccer bronze medallist, awareness is a key issue for promoting current athletes into leadership roles. "We need to educate more on what's available," Scott said. "We're just as capable of filling those roles and just as passionate. It's about encouragement and the knowledge of seeing it. "You start to think about the potential for you as a woman." Only 28 per cent of women fill athletic director roles in post-secondary institutions in Canada. At the U Sports level, just three per cent of women have coaching roles on the men's side as compared to 26 per cent on the women's. 'It also falls on media coverage' Bingham, who represented Canada in track and field at the Rio 2016 Games, believes having a larger number of women in leadership roles affects more than just today's current generation of athlete. "I think if we have more women in positions of power you get different perspectives," Bingham said. "You're going to have a lot more athletes who are more comfortable and happy in an environment, who are going to stay there. "We can increase the participation for female athletes." The 26-year-old believes increased media attention on women's athletics could be consequential in achieving balance. "It also falls on media coverage — we need more coverage in women's sports," the sprinter said. "In track and field we're so quick to know who the fastest man in the world is. When it comes to the female side it isn't the same. If we have more people understand our stories and be role models to young girls, it could make a difference."

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -5 vs. Eagles?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.

  • Former Alabama linebacker and current crew member for Hendrick Motorsports killed in car crash

    Rowdy Harrell and his wife Blakley were killed Tuesday night just three days after they got married. Rowdy was a tire carrier for Alex Bowman's team.

  • Magical Day: A memorable Canadian one-off with the mighty Maradona

    It's a play that remains fresh in soccer coach Peter Pinizzotto's mind even though it happened nearly 25 years ago.Argentine great Diego Maradona — making a one-off appearance to play with brother Lalo in an exhibition game for Pinizzotto's Toronto Italia team — set the ball on the grass at Birchmount Stadium for a corner kick. He used that famous left foot to curl the ball into the net for the winning goal. "He scored from a corner kick and he was celebrating like he was a young kid still," Pinizzotto recalled Wednesday after news broke that Maradona had died at age 60."You could see how much he loved to win. He hated to lose."A person close to Maradona told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday of a heart attack. Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital two weeks earlier following brain surgery.The legendary midfielder led his country to a World Cup title in 1986 and is considered one of the sport's all-time greats. A junior star in the mid-1970s in Argentina, he later played for Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla before retiring in 1997 after a three-year run back home with Boca Juniors.Maradona was well past his playing prime when he came to the Ontario capital in September 1996 to visit his brother, who spent a few seasons with Toronto Italia in the defunct Canadian National Soccer League. Team owner Pasquale Fioccola suggested to Lalo that perhaps his brother might like to dress for the exhibition game against the CNSL all-stars. With Diego on board and the necessary hurdles cleared, No. 10 eventually trotted out on the modest pitch — some 6,000 spectators packed the stands — in Toronto Italia colours."It was unbelievable," Fioccola said from Toronto. "I still don't believe it now, that I had Maradona play for my team."For a player who had shone on the sport's biggest stages in front of massive audiences, this exhibition in a lower-level league was a tad different. Still, Maradona was passionate and energetic on game day, making sure that he warmed up properly and that team motivation was high, Pinizzotto said."For him, it was almost like another important game," he said.Maradona's second-half goal ended up being the difference in a 2-1 victory. "He was friendly. He didn't play a show-off," Fioccola said. "He was normal, friendly (with) everybody. He shook hands with everybody and he gave (an autograph) if anybody asked him for it."Maradona came off as a substitute with a few minutes left to play, mainly to avoid the crush of fans at game's end. ""I remember all our players were so excited," Pinizzotto said from Woodbridge, Ont. "They all wanted to be a part of being on the field with him. He was not what he was when he was a few years younger but you could see that he still had magic. "For him to score out of the corner, he still had the left foot that was like magic."Fioccola said Maradona, who grew up in a poor area near Buenos Aires, told him he didn't have proper shoes when he first learned how to play and that he'd kick a small rock instead of a ball."He became the best because he played with his heart," he said. "One thing I've got to say about Diego, when he had a uniform on he played for the uniform he wore. He didn't play just for money. He gave his heart when he played."On one memorable day in 1996, he played for the Toronto Italia uniform.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020. With files from The Associated Press. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • DeAndre Baker has a big believer as he attempts to revive his career with the Chiefs: Deion Sanders

    Not only has "Prime Time" championed Baker's potential since before he was drafted, he thinks he's found the perfect landing spot.

  • Boucher says big contract won't change him; taking care of his mom is a priority

    Chris Boucher's story has played out like a feel-good sports movie, the kind where everyone cheers for the underdog.Riding an overnight bus as a homeless teenager. Dropping out of high school and working as a cook in a Montreal chicken restaurant. Tearing his ACL in his senior college season at Oregon and going undrafted.Three years later, the 27-year-old re-signed with the Toronto Raptors for a two-year deal reportedly worth US$13.5 -- the richest contract in NBA history for a Canadian who went undrafted. A reporter pointed out that now he can buy a restaurant."It was really hard before, so it’s a lot easier now," Boucher said. The Raptors on Wednesday officially announced the re-signing of Boucher and signing of Aron Baynes, who hopefully will fill the centre spots left vacant by Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.The 27-year-old Boucher averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block last season, injecting energy off the bench.His hefty contract is the latest chapter in his can't-make-this-stuff up story that saw him rise through Raptors 905, earning both MVP and defensive player of the year in the G League.Boucher said the new deal won't change him as a person. "I think through the years I’ve realized who I was and the people I need to be around, and COVID-19 also kind of structured me a little better on what I need, what’s important," he said. "I think money won’t change that. It's definitely going to help me with my family. I don't want my mom to work no more. That's definitely one thing I’m going to take care of. And . . . I think just to try to keep the love of basketball, try to get better, not get too comfortable and learn from my mistakes."A couple of hours after Boucher's Zoom call, Baynes virtually met the Toronto media. Sprinkling his answers with "mate" and "cheers," the New Zealand-born Aussie showed why he's so popular.He has one of the most popular athlete fan accounts on Twitter with 62,000 followers. The account heralded his signing with Toronto, posting: "TARONTO RAPTORS" and "TAMPA BAYNES," the latter in reference to the Raptors' temporary home base to start the season.The account also posted a tweet defending Baynes' three-point shot along with Kyle Lowry's age when a reporter predicted the Raptors would be worse this season because of those factors. "Aron Baynes had already proven that his three-pointer is real and Kyle Lowry will never drop off for he is immortal," the post said. Baynes said the account makes him laugh. "They're usually pretty entertaining so to me there's a lot of positivity coming from it, which kind of goes against the grain . . . it's bringing in more positivity on social media and it's a good thing so I definitely follow them and I have a good laugh a lot of the time," Baynes said. Baynes as asked whether the bushy beard has made him popular."I have no idea mate," Baynes said. "The beard has just been something that the missus told me one day 'you're going to grow a beard out,' so I pick my battles and that wasn't one I cared to fight about. "Everyone says 'happy wife, happy life' but I kind of subscribe to the 'mildly irritated wife, more entertaining life,'" he added with a laugh.While Baynes' three-point shooting cooled down slightly after a sizzling start last season, with Phoenix the 6-10 forward shot a career-best 35.1 per cent from long distance. He also averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.2 minutes. He scored 20 or more points seven times, including a career-high 37 points against Portland on March 6. Improving at the three-point line has been a major focus for Baynes since his rookie season in San Antonio in 2012-13. He saw how the league was evolving to favour three-point shooting, and in particular, what Golden State was doing."The early discussions I've had with (head coach Nick Nurse), he's said, 'Look, we're going to need you to be aggressive and Kyle's great at finding guys, and he's going to give you a lot of time and space,’" Baynes said."I'm looking forward to going out there. But at the same time, I'm never trying to force it, I'm trying to find the best shot for the team. And that's what Toronto's been about over the years, is trying to find the best shot."Baynes, who signed a two-year deal reportedly worth $14.3 million, should see more of the floor this season than ever before. He's looking forward to it. And while he's 33, his message is: never stop improving. "Working under Nick and with the other coaches, there are definitely things I can learn more and get better at," he said. "But yeah, I feel very confident that I'm going to be able to go out there and try and work for it."The body feels good. We’ve had nine months now to get the body feeling right, so I’m going into it in the best shape I’ve been in, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting to work."Training camps open on Dec. 1, while the regular season tips off on Dec. 22.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Fantasy Football Week 12 Bold Predictions: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt both set to go off

    Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have the type of matchup where both of them can deliver RB1 finishes. What other things do our analysts see happening in Week 12?

  • Why USWNT GM Kate Markgraf understands the program's mentality better than any executive has before

    As the USWNT prepares to face the Netherlands Friday in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, Markgraf talks about her job, her goals, working during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.