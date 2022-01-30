AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong's Lunar New Year calligraphy

  • Chan King-fat, 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Chan King-fat, 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Chan King-fat, 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes a Chinese word meaning "Good Fortune" on a "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Chan King-fat, 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes a Chinese word meaning "Good Fortune" on a "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Chan King-fat, 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Chan King-fat, 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Calligraphy artists Josiah Lo, right, 81, and Chung, 90, write "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, which sell for HK$30 each (US $3.9), in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Calligraphy artists Josiah Lo, right, 81, and Chung, 90, write "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, which sell for HK$30 each (US $3.9), in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Dereck Kwok, 83-year-old calligraphy artist, left, teaches his customer Hayley Au to write "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Dereck Kwok, 83-year-old calligraphy artist, left, teaches his customer Hayley Au to write "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Dereck Kwok, 83-year-old calligraphy artist teaches his customer Hayley Au to write "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Dereck Kwok, 83-year-old calligraphy artist teaches his customer Hayley Au to write "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Derek Chan, a calligraphy artist, writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations using Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Derek Chan, a calligraphy artist, writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations using Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • A "Fai Chun," featuring a cute image of tiger is designed by calligraphy artist Raymond Siu, which sell for HK$150 each (US$19) in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    A "Fai Chun," featuring a cute image of tiger is designed by calligraphy artist Raymond Siu, which sell for HK$150 each (US$19) in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, "Fai Chun," featuring cute images of tigers created by artist Edith Ho, sell at HK$60 (US$7.7) each, in Hong Kong on Jan. 11, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, "Fai Chun," featuring cute images of tigers created by artist Edith Ho, sell at HK$60 (US$7.7) each, in Hong Kong on Jan. 11, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • A customer purchases a "Fai Chun," created by Chan King-fat, 80-year-old calligraphy artist in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    A customer purchases a "Fai Chun," created by Chan King-fat, 80-year-old calligraphy artist in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Hayley Au poses for a photograph after writing a "Fai Chun" with Chinese characters reading "Good Fortune" traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, which sell for HK$ 250 each (US $ 32), in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Hayley Au poses for a photograph after writing a "Fai Chun" with Chinese characters reading "Good Fortune" traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, which sell for HK$ 250 each (US $ 32), in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Dereck Kwok, 83-year-old calligraphy artist, shows his "Fai Chun" with Chinese words "Happiness arriving at your Door," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, selling for HK$ 250 each (US $ 32) in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Dereck Kwok, 83-year-old calligraphy artist, shows his "Fai Chun" with Chinese words "Happiness arriving at your Door," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, selling for HK$ 250 each (US $ 32) in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, "Fai Chun," created by calligraphy artist Raymond Siu, are displayed for sale in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, "Fai Chun," created by calligraphy artist Raymond Siu, are displayed for sale in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Customers wait on a stairway as Derek Chan, a calligraphy artist, writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Customers wait on a stairway as Derek Chan, a calligraphy artist, writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022. In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG (AP) — In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices.

Called “Fai Chun” in Cantonese, the banners invoke hopes of good luck, prosperity, happiness, progress in studies — whatever one's wish is for the Year of the Tiger, which starts on Tuesday.

Chan King-fat, 80, perched on a plastic stool on a busy sidewalk in the Causeway Bay shopping district. His easel was a tiny folding table on which he wrote in delicate strokes on strips of red paper.

“For some businessmen, they want me to write ‘booming business.' But usually, people want me to write ‘welcome good fortune,’” he said.

Chan's work hung on makeshift strings. He sells the banners for 35 Hong Kong dollars ($4.50). He has been doing so for more than a decade.

Many are well-known phrases, while others are inventive, crafted to reflect the concerns of the times. Customers hang the banners around their front door and other doorways in their homes.

