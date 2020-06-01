AP PHOTOS: The French Open's athletes and their athleticism

The Associated Press
  • FILE - In this May 31, 2019, file photo, Sloane Stephens of the United States plays a shot against Slovenia's Polona Hercog during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
  • FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer dives to return a shot in the third set against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
  • FILE - In this June 1, 2013, file photo, Australia's Samantha Stosur serves to Serbia's Jelena Jankovic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
  • FILE - In this June 3, 2003, file photo, Netherlands' Martin Verkerk reacts as he faces Spain's Carlos Moya in a quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Verkerk won 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 4-6. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
  • FILE - This May 13, 2014, file photo shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic as he returns the ball during a third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Croatia's Marin Cilic at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)
  • FLE - In this June 4, 2014, file photo, France's Gael Monfils tapes his fingers at the start of his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Britain's Andy Murray at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
  • FILE - In this June 2, 2019, file photo, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas falls after diving to return a shot against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
  • FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, Romania's Simona Halep clenches her fist after defeating Sloane Stephens of the United States during the women's singles final of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
  • FILE - In this May 30, 2007, file photo, Russia's Marat Safin reaches for the ball as he plays Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic in their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
  • FILE - In this June 5, 2013, file photo, Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Serbia's Jelena Jankovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
PARIS (AP) -- The French Open is loved by so many for the scene and the setting and, yes, the surface, to be sure.

What would it - or any other tennis tournament, any other sporting event - be without the athletes?

The people and their personalities grab attention throughout the 15 days at Roland Garros, where the year's second Grand Slam tournament was supposed to be into Week 2 now.

The country's tennis federation postponed the French Open until September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, all sanctioned tennis is currently on hold at least until late July.

No one knows for sure yet when Grand Slam tennis will return. The next major event on the sport's calendar is the U.S. Open, where competition is scheduled to start in late August.

So leave it to AP photos from past years' tournaments on the red clay of Paris to remind everyone of the athletes and the athleticism usually on display along the red clay this time of year.

The joy from the Williams sisters. The anger from Andy Murray. The leaps from Gael Monfils and dives from Stefano Tsitsipas and others.

The sprints and stretches, serves and assorted other swings, and the celebrations by so many.

Some day, it will all return.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

