AP PHOTOS: The character and the spectacle of Comic-Con

  • San Diego residents Lisa Lower, left, and Shawn Richter, dressed as Pride Mandalorians, pose on day two on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
    San Diego residents Lisa Lower, left, and Shawn Richter, dressed as Pride Mandalorians, pose on day two on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
  • Lucy DeVito, from, left, Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito posefor a portrait to promote "Little Demon" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Lucy DeVito, from, left, Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito posefor a portrait to promote "Little Demon" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Aisha Tyler, from left, Chris Parnell, Lucky Yates and Amber Nash pose for a portrait to promote "Archer" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Aisha Tyler, from left, Chris Parnell, Lucky Yates and Amber Nash pose for a portrait to promote "Archer" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Andre Dae Kim, fro left, Kieron Moore, Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves pose for a portrait to promote "Vampire Academy" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Andre Dae Kim, fro left, Kieron Moore, Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves pose for a portrait to promote "Vampire Academy" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Paul Rust, from left, Aparna Nancherla and Dulce Sloan pose for a portrait to promote "The Great North" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Paul Rust, from left, Aparna Nancherla and Dulce Sloan pose for a portrait to promote "The Great North" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Britt Lower, from left, Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock pose for a portrait to promote "Severance" on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Britt Lower, from left, Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock pose for a portrait to promote "Severance" on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Chris Pine attends a panel for "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Chris Pine attends a panel for "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Michael Satrazemis, from left,Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez and Samantha Morton participate in a panel for "Tales of the Walking Dead" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Michael Satrazemis, from left,Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez and Samantha Morton participate in a panel for "Tales of the Walking Dead" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Scott M. Gimple, from left, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln attend a panel for "The Walking Dead" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Scott M. Gimple, from left, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln attend a panel for "The Walking Dead" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Moderator Kevin Smith, left, and William Shatner participate in the Masters of the Universe panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Moderator Kevin Smith, left, and William Shatner participate in the Masters of the Universe panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Kaleigh Kailani, from Los Angeles, poses for a portrait dressed as the Mad Hatter on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Kaleigh Kailani, from Los Angeles, poses for a portrait dressed as the Mad Hatter on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Jenee Benjamin, of New York, dressed as Senna from "League of Legends," poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Jenee Benjamin, of New York, dressed as Senna from "League of Legends," poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • San Diego residents Kira Simone, dressed as Miruko, from left, Jose Estrada dressed as Katsuki Bakugo and Karina Acuna, dressed as Fox, characters from "My Hero Academia" pose for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    San Diego residents Kira Simone, dressed as Miruko, from left, Jose Estrada dressed as Katsuki Bakugo and Karina Acuna, dressed as Fox, characters from "My Hero Academia" pose for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Jay Acey, right, dressed as A-Train from the television series "The Boys," mingles with Maddox Cruz, 1, of Orange, Calif., outside Preview Night at the 2022 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Jay Acey, right, dressed as A-Train from the television series "The Boys," mingles with Maddox Cruz, 1, of Orange, Calif., outside Preview Night at the 2022 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • New Jersey residents Cristian Tirado, as Venom Punk, from left, Jose Tirado as Eddie Rock Punk, Letticia Tirado as Queen Punk and Gabriel Tirado as Carnage Punk, attend day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
    New Jersey residents Cristian Tirado, as Venom Punk, from left, Jose Tirado as Eddie Rock Punk, Letticia Tirado as Queen Punk and Gabriel Tirado as Carnage Punk, attend day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
  • Tristan Moreno, of Santa Clarita, Calif., dressed as Zabuza Momochi from "Naruto" attends day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
    Tristan Moreno, of Santa Clarita, Calif., dressed as Zabuza Momochi from "Naruto" attends day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
  • Rebecca Eusey, of San Diego, dressed as "Lady Beetlejuice of the Carousel," poses outside Preview Night at the 2022 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Rebecca Eusey, of San Diego, dressed as "Lady Beetlejuice of the Carousel," poses outside Preview Night at the 2022 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • A member of event security tags a costume prop weapon worn by a cosplayer on day two on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
    A member of event security tags a costume prop weapon worn by a cosplayer on day two on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
  • Daniel Golden, dressed as Captain Kirk, shines the shoes of Paul Forest, of Toronto, dressed as Spock, characters from "Star Trek," at day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Max Ulichney/Invision/AP)
    Daniel Golden, dressed as Captain Kirk, shines the shoes of Paul Forest, of Toronto, dressed as Spock, characters from "Star Trek," at day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Max Ulichney/Invision/AP)
·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Comic-Con is back in person, and back in character.

The spectacle was everywhere in and around the San Diego Convention Center amid the crowd of tens of thousands of fans at the first full-attendance version of the pop culture phenomenon since 2019.

They came to watch panels and previews from movies like “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," and from TV shows like on Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and Apple’s heavily Emmy-nominated dystopian drama “Severance.”

And as they were in years' past, the cosplayers were the self-made stars of the show, drawing gawking from convention-goers and photographers.

While spot-on cinematic authenticity is the goal for some of the costume wearers, others use their characters as a starting point for broader creativity or expressions of identity.

Kaleigh Kailani of Los Angeles dressed as an especially electric Mad Hatter, with long, shimmering green hair, purple top hat, striped tights and a skirt that looked like layered tutus.

In a Marvel meets Marie Antoinette mash-up, Kerri Zehrung added a powdered wig and lampshade skirt to her Iron Man costume, and Jasmine Preston gave the same transformation to Spider-Man.

San Diego locals Lisa Lower and Shawn Richter used almost the entire color spectrum for their outfits, adding rainbow elements of the LGBTQ pride flag to the metal mask of the Mandalorian from the “Star Wars” galaxy, with an umbrella, suspenders and feathers to boot.

One group of cosplayers were done up in giant masks and plastic clothes as Funko Pop dolls of characters including Wonder Woman, Batman, and Ursula the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid.”

When they weren’t acting out their roles, cosplayers led more pedestrian lives. They had to get their fictional weapons tagged as safe by security guards. They sat and looked at their phones. Paul Forest of Toronto, dressed impeccably as the original Mr. Spock from “Star Trek,” got a shoeshine from Daniel Golden, who was dressed as his superior officer Captain Kirk.

