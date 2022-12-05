AP Oil International (SGX:5AU) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at AP Oil International (SGX:5AU) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AP Oil International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = S$884k ÷ (S$74m - S$8.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, AP Oil International has an ROCE of 1.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of AP Oil International, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of AP Oil International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 3.3% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that AP Oil International is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 26% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

AP Oil International does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

