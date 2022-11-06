A$AP Nast Teases Stussy x Dries Van Noten Collaboration

It seems like Stussy is gearing up for another collaboration, following up on its buzzed releases with names like Converse, Nike, Tekla and more. According to A$AP Nast, the SoCal brand has teamed up with Dries Van Noten on an apparel collection.

The rapper took to social media to share a sneak peek at the collaboration, which appears to feature a hoodie and a few caps with spray-painted motifs throughout. Stussy's signature graffiti logo is printed atop Dries Van Noten's branding, while one of the hats arrive with the 8 Ball motif at the front panel. In addition to these pieces, the video shared by A$AP Nast also showed a preview of a gray denim jacket with matching jeans with neon green elements.

Neither Stussy nor Dries Van Noten has yet to make an announcement on the collaboration but stay tuned as we learn more.

Aside from the upcoming capsule, Dries Van Noten ventured into the beauty space earlier this year, launching a line of refillable lipsticks and perfumes, in addition to soaps, hand creams, mirrors, combs, makeup bags and more.