AP FACT CHECK: Distortions from a week of wild disruption

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis Friday cut short the week's political arguing and even quieted his Twitter account for a time. But the wild presidential debate produced plenty of distortions in the campaign for the election a month away. Here's a review:

HEALTH INSURANCE

TRUMP: “We guaranteed preexisting conditions.”

THE FACTS: That’s not true. Protections for people with preexisting conditions are not guaranteed by Trump’s recent executive order, even though the president has said that’s “affirmed, signed, and done, so we can put that to rest.”

If the Supreme Court overturns Obamacare as unconstitutional, Congress and the president would have to enact legislation to replace the health law’s guarantee that people with medical problems can’t be denied coverage or charged more on account of a health condition.

Various Republican proposals debated in 2017 as replacements for Obamacare would have weakened the law's standard. For example, one idea would have required people to maintain continuous coverage in order to avoid a surcharge on their premiums for an individual policy.

Trump’s order states that his administration is committed to ensuring affordable care to people with preexisting illness — but it does not bring that protection into effect. The order carried the general disclaimer that it is “not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural.” In other words, it is symbolic.

___

PROTESTS

BIDEN: “His own former spokesperson said, you know, riots and chaos and violence help his cause. That’s what this is about.”

TRUMP: “I don’t know who said that.”

BIDEN: “I do.”

TRUMP: “Who?”

BIDEN: “Kellyanne Conway”

TRUMP: “I don’t think she said that.”

FACT CHECK: She said that.

“The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order,” the Trump adviser told “Fox and Friends” on Aug. 27.

___

TRUMP: “Portland — the sheriff just came out today and he said, ‘I support President Trump.’”

THE FACTS: No he didn’t. Sheriff Mike Reese of Multnomah County, Oregon, where Portland is located, said “I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him.” Portland has been a flashpoint in the debate over racial injustice protests.

___

BIDEN: “There was a peaceful protest in front of the White House. What did he do? He came out of his bunker, had the military use tear gas on them."

THE FACTS: Not exactly. It was law enforcement, not the military, that used chemical irritants to force peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square outside the White House on June 1.

And there is no evidence Trump was inside a bunker at the time. It was days earlier when Secret Service agents rushed Trump to a White House bunker as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.

___

VOTING

TRUMP: “A solicited ballot, OK, solicited, is OK. You’re soliciting. You’re asking. They send it back. You send it back. I did that. If you have an unsolicited, they’re sending millions of ballots all over the country. There’s fraud.”

THE FACTS: He’s vastly overstating the potential for fraud in “unsolicited” ballot states.

There is no such thing as an “unsolicited” ballot. Five states routinely send ballots to all registered voters so they can choose to vote through the mail or in person. Four other states and the District of Columbia will be adopting that system in November, as will almost every county in Montana. Election officials note that, by registering to vote, people are effectively requesting a ballot, so it makes no sense to call the materials sent to them “unsolicited.”

More broadly speaking, voter fraud has proved exceedingly rare. The Brennan Center for Justice in 2017 ranked the risk of ballot fraud at 0.00004% to 0.0009%, based on studies of past elections.

In the five states that regularly send ballots to all voters, there have been no major cases of fraud or difficulty counting the votes.

Trump frequently blasts “unsolicited” ballots as flawed and fraudulent while insisting that “solicited” mail ballots in certain states such as Florida, a must-win state for him, are fine and safe.

But “unsolicited” ballots are cast in the same way as “absentee” or “solicited” mail ballots, with the same level of scrutiny such as signature verification in many states.

Story continues