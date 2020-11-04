AP ECET counselling 2020 registration begins; pay processing fee and upload documents for verification at apecet.nic.in

AP ECET counselling 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) counselling 2020 registration started on Wednesday (4 November). Candidates who have qualified AP ECET 2020 and obtained a rank can register and pay the processing fee for counselling at apecet.nic.in.

AP ECET is conducted every year for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes in participating institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

As per the official notification, the processing fee for OC/BC candidates is Rs 1,200, while those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 600.

Those applying for counselling should have qualified in Diploma or equivalent exam of BSc Maths. OC candidates are required to have secured a minimum of 45 percent aggregate marks in Diploma or BSc Degree exam. Those from reserved category (BC/SC/ST) need at least 40 percent aggregate score.

According to a report by NDTV, after the payment of processing fees, candidates will received registration numbers and login IDs which they will need to complete the verification of documents.

Once the verification process is complete, candidates will be eligible for exercising options for courses and college. Once the final allotment as per the choices is done, candidates will receive information with regards to payment of fees, reporting at college, and participation in subsequent phases of counseling.

As per a report by Careers 360, details of the candidate's status will appear at the bottom of the page.

Candidates whose documents are not verified will have to go through the helpline centre for verification and to proceed for option entry. The process has also been explained in the instructions to students released by the AP CET.

Step to make online payment for AP ECET 2020 counselling

Step 1: Go to the official website apecet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Pay Processing Fee". You can also visit the link directly by clicking here.

Step 3: Enter your AP ECET hall ticket number, rank, and image value as displayed on the page.

Step 4: Tap on pay Fee Online button.

Step 5: Make the payment through debit card/ credit card or via net banking.

Step 6: After making the payment, take a print of the confirmation page.

AP ECET 2020 rank card was released on 9 October. This year 96.12 percent qualified the exam.

AP ECET is held every year by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Students who qualify for the exam get admission to engineering colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

