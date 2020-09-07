AP ECET 2020: Hall tickets released online at sche.ap.gov.in; exam slated for 14 September

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2020 hall tickets was released on Monday by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on its official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on 14 September in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to noon, while the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the common entrance test will be held at various examination centres across the state.

The AP ECET 2020 admit card will mention the details including the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre name and address.

To download the admit card, or hall ticket, candidates require their registration number and other login credentials.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions - "Download Hallticket".

Step 3: Enter your AP ECET 2020 registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 4: Press the Download Hallticket button. The admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

A report by The Times of India said that to qualify in AP ECET, candidates will have to secure 25 percent of aggregate marks in each subject, that is, 50 marks of the total 200.

There are no minimum qualifying marks for the ranking of SC/ST candidates.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur conducts the exam on behalf of APSCHE for diploma holders and graduates to get admission in engineering colleges in the state.

