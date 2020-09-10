AP EAMCET 2020 admit card released at sche.ap.gov.in; entrance exams from 17 to 25 September

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET) 2020 admit card has been released on sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have registered themselves for the entrance exam can download the hall ticket from the official website.

The state entrance examination for engineering will be conducted on 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 September, while the test for agriculture programmes will be held between 23 and 25 September, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The exams will be held in two shifts - first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the website - sche.ap.gov.in. >Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads "Download Hall Ticket". >Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter registration number, date of birth and other credentials. >Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

The direct link to download the admit card can be accessed >here.

While appearing for the test, candidates will have to carry their admit card and an original ID proof for verification on the day of the exam.

All the students and staff at the examination centres will have to abide by the government's COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distance as well as cover their mouths and noses at all times with face masks. The temperature of candidates will be checked at the entry point of the examination halls.

AP EAMCET is computer-based exam conduct by the Jawaharlal Nehru TechnologicalUniversity, Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

