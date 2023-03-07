AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:50 a.m. EST

France on strike: Unions say 'non' to higher pension age

PARIS (AP) — Garbage collectors, utility workers and train drivers are among people walking off the job Tuesday across France. They are expressing anger at a bill raising the retirement age to 64, which unions see as a broader threat to the French social model. More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and around the country in what organizers hope is their biggest show of force yet against President Emmanuel Macron’s showcase legislation. The bill is under debate in the French Senate this week. Paris commuters packed into rare trains as many workers returned to working from home.

Sri Lanka leader says IMF deal imminent after China's pledge

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president says China has given crucial debt restructuring assurances that mean the bankrupt nation could get its bailout package approved soon. President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Tuesday that he has sent a letter of intent to the International Monetary Fund, which he expected to act this month. China owns about 10% of Sri Lanka's foreign debt, and its delayed assurances were seen as the last hurdle to securing the $2.9 billion bailout package. Sri Lanka’s economic crisis caused severe shortages of fuel and other goods, leading to angry street protests that forced the then-president to flee from the country and resign. The economy now shows signs of improvement.

Powell to face Senate grilling on Fed rates and inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — If measures of the U.S. economy keep coming in hot, as they did in January, the Federal Reserve will likely have to raise interest rates even higher than it has already signaled — and keep them there longer — Chair Jerome Powell will likely warn in testimony to Congress on Tuesday. Powell’s first appearance before Congress in nine months coincides with growing signs that the economy remains resilient and inflation still stubbornly high. In the past year, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate at the fastest pace in four decades to fight high inflation, to about 4.6%, its highest level in 15 years. But consumer spending, hiring and growth have yet to cool.

US sees China propaganda efforts becoming more like Russia's

WASHINGTON (AP) — China has long been seen by the U.S. as a prolific source of anti-American propaganda but less aggressive in its influence operations than Russia. Now many in Washington think China is increasingly following Russia’s lead — and there’s growing concern the U.S. isn’t doing enough to respond. U.S. officials and outside experts cite recent examples of China-linked actors generating false news reports with artificial intelligence and deploying so-called troll farms on social media. While many of those efforts appear to be amateurish, experts think they signal an apparent willingness from Beijing to try more influence campaigns as part of a broader embrace of covert operations.

China's trade contracts as Western demand weakens

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade contracted again in January and February as U.S. and European demand weakened in the face of interest rate hikes, adding to pressure on official efforts to revive economic growth following the end of anti-virus controls. Customs data show exports sank 6.8% from a year earlier. Imports fell 10.2%, deepening December’s 7.3% contraction. Forecasters expected trade to weaken as the likelihood of a recession in Western economies increased following rate hikes to cool economic activity and inflation. That adds to complications for President Xi Jinping’s government, which is trying to revive economic growth that sank last year to 3%, the second-weakest rate since the 1970s.

Global shares mixed as investors watch Fed moves, inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed in muted trading as investors assess a slew of economic data and await moves by the Federal Reserve. Shares are moderately higher in early trading in Germany and Britain, while declining in France. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney, but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai, while changing little in Seoul. Australia's central bank raised its key rate to 3.6%. It said that although global inflation remains high, inflation in Australia is starting to subside. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress this week ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report.

Toblerone drops iconic design due to rules on 'Swissness'

GENEVA (AP) — The makers of Toblerone are stripping images of Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from the packaging of the milk-chocolate treat as it moves some production to Slovakia. Deerfield, Illinois-based Mondelez International, which owns the Swiss-born brand, says it’s in the process of adapting the packaging of Toblerone products across its markets to conform with strict rules in Switzerland about how products qualify for the coveted “Swissness” moniker. The distinctive Matterhorn will become a “modernized and streamlined mountain logo.” In June, the company announced plans to outsource production of some of its chocolates to Bratislava, the Slovak capital, where wages and the cost of living are far lower than in wealthy, expensive Switzerland.

Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members have filed a lawsuit against the company. The say it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic. The lawsuit was filed in Tyson’s home state of Arkansas. The plaintiffs say Tyson’s negligence and disregard for its workers led to emotional distress, illness and death. Several of the plaintiffs are the spouses or children of Tyson workers who died after contracting COVID. Tyson didn't immediately comment on the filing. Meat-packing facilities were early epicenters of the COVID epidemic, with a high density of employees working closely together on the production line.

Biden will buck tradition and unveil budget in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to set aside the usual big White House budget unveiling to showcase his new fiscal year plans this week in Pennsylvania. Not coincidentally, that's a must-win state in the 2024 election. His trip to Philadelphia on Thursday is a sign that the president’s budget proposal will be a form of political messaging, not just an outline of the government’s finances. Biden hinted in a Monday speech that tax increases on the wealthy will be at the core of his budget plan, saying he will be proposing a tax that targets billionaires.

Cartoonists criticize 'Dilbert' creator over racist remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Cartoonists are pushing back against racist remarks made by “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, with one artist even using his own strip this week to lampoon the disgraced cartoon. Pulitzer winner Darrin Bell has transformed his strip “Candorville” into a way to address Adams’ racism by mimicking the style of “Dilbert,” complete with wayward necktie. Other cartoonists have stepped forward to denounce Adams, like Bill Holbrook, who creates “On the Fastrack” and Bianca Xunise, who co-authors the strip “Six Chix” and is the second Black woman in comics history to be nationally syndicated.

