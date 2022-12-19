AP basketball Top 25: Houston back up after knocking off Virginia while Arizona snags another huge win

Ryan Young
·Writer
·4 min read

Purdue's reign atop the college basketball world continues, but there was plenty of movement just below the Boilermakers this past week.

Here’s everything you missed in Week 6 of the season, and the latest Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

Houston recovers after Alabama loss, knocks off Virginia

Houston is back on track.

Just a week after the Cougars blew a 15-point lead and dropped their first game of the season to Alabama, Houston rallied back to grab another top-5 win on Saturday. The Cougars held on to beat No. 2 Virginia 69-61 on Saturday in Charlottesville, bringing them to 11-1 on the season and officially handing the Cavaliers their first loss of the year.

Kelvin Sampson’s veteran group looked very solid throughout the matchup, too. After a tight first half that had them neck and neck at halftime, the Cougars broke open a double-digit lead almost instantly out of the break. They shot 50% from the field in the final 20 minutes, and completely shut down Virginia — something everyone else has failed at so far. Virginia couldn’t score more than four points in a row in the second half.

"I'm not sure we're able to do that without the Alabama experience," Sampson said. "You know, guys, they all think they're Superman. It's not about being a Superman, it's about playing on a super team."

The Cougars, who fell to No. 5 in the country after their loss to Alabama, jumped up to No. 3 in this week’s poll. Only Purdue, which claimed the top spot last week for the first time this season, and UConn are ahead of them. Virginia dropped four spots with its loss to No. 6.

While their loss to Alabama was a big blunder, the Cougars have once again proved they're a legitimate national title contender this season.

Arizona notches another huge win before Pac-12 play

The Pac-12 may have to run through Tucson after all.

Following their title in Hawaii and another big win over Indiana earlier this month, the Wildcats secured another huge resume builder on Saturday night. Arizona fended off a tough Tennessee team at the McKale Center to pull off a 75-70 win and improve to 10-1 on the season.

Azuolas Tubelis dropped 19 points and had nine rebounds in the win, and 7-foot center Oumar Ballo was a force inside with 18 points and eight rebounds of his own. The Wildcats, after entering the break tied, used a pair of big defensive stands in the second half — including a near-five minute stretch where they held Tennessee to just a single field goal — to snag the five-point win.

“In the second half I thought we kind of were a little more methodical and weren’t as panicky,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “And listen, we got to get better. We got to get better offensively. I think this is going to be a great teaching tool for us, but to teach after a win versus Tennessee is a pretty good problem.”

Arizona jumped up No. 5 in this week’s poll, up four spots. Tennessee fell two spots to No. 8.

Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo
Oumar Ballo and Arizona knocked off Tennessee on Saturday to pick up another huge win ahead of conference play. The Wildcats are now 10-1. (Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Full AP Top 25

The full AP Top 25 poll from Monday, Dec. 19:

1. Purdue (11-0)

2. UConn (11-0)

3. Houston (11-1)

4. Kansas (10-1)

5. Arizona (10-1)

6. Virginia (8-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Tennessee (9-2)

9. Alabama (9-2)

10. Arkansas (10-1)

11. Gonzaga (9-3)

12. Baylor (7-2)

13. UCLA (10-2)

14. Duke (10-2)

15. Mississippi State (11-0)

16. Illinois (8-3)

17. Wisconsin (9-2)

18. Indiana (8-3)

19. Kentucky (7-3)

20. TCU (9-1)

21. Virginia Tech (11-1)

22. Miami (11-1)

23. Auburn (9-2)

24. Marquette (9-3)

25. Arizona State (11-1)

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's 1

Latest Stories

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0. Sullivan and Brian Asamoah converged on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman after a short pass on third-and-10, and Sullivan stripped the ball out

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Montreal Alouettes hire former CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season. "I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful. "I'm looking forward to getting t

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Falcons' Ridder has 4-game audition at QB with Mariota on IR

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have more on the line than retaining hope in the weak NFC South race as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his debut as the starter on Sunday at New Orleans. That game is the start of a four-week audition for Ridder that could help determine the Falcons' long-term plan at quarterback. Ridder was named the starter by coach Arthur Smith on Monday. On Wednesday, the Falcons lost their only experienced quarterback when they announced that form