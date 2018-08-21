AP 2018 Preseason All-America Team, List
The Associated Press preseason All-America team for 2018:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback - Will Grier, senior, West Virginia.
Running backs - Bryce Love, senior, Stanford; Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin.
Tackles - Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson.
Guards - Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Nate Herbig, junior, Stanford.
Center - Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama.
Tight end - Noah Fant, junior, Iowa.
Receivers - A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills V, senior, West Virginia.
All-purpose player - Myles Gaskin, senior, Washington.
Kicker - Matt Gay, senior, Utah.
Defense
Ends - Nick Bosa, junior, Ohio State; Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson.
Tackles - Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Christian Wilkins, Senior, Clemson.
Linebackers - Devin White, junior, LSU; Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; T.J. Edwards, senior, Wisconsin.
Cornerbacks - Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia.
Safeties - Jaquan Johnson, senior, Miami; Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington.
Punter - Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah.
---
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback - Trace McSorley, senior, Penn State.
Running backs - A.J. Dillon, sophomore, Boston College; Damien Harris, junior, Alabama.
Tackles - David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi.
Guards - Alex Bars, senior, Notre Dame; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin.
Center - Sam Mustipher, senior, Notre Dame.
Tight end - Kaden Smith, junior, Stanford.
Receivers - N'Keal Harry, junior, Arizona State; Anthony Johnson, senior, Buffalo.
All-purpose player - Deebo Samuel. senior, South Carolina.
Kicker - Rodrigo Blankenship, junior, Georgia.
Defense
Ends - Rashan Gary, junior, Michigan; Raekwon Davis, junior, Alabama.
Tackles - Dexter Lawrence, junior, Clemson; Jeffrey Simmons, junior, Mississippi State.
Linebackers - Cameron Smith, senior, Southern California; Troy Dye, junior, Oregon; Mack Wilson, junior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks - Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame.
Safeties - Lukas Dennis, senior, Boston College; Andrew Wingard, senior, Wyoming.
Punter - Jake Bailey, senior, Stanford.
---
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org/poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25