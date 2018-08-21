AP 2018 Preseason All-America Team, List

The Associated Press preseason All-America team for 2018:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback - Will Grier, senior, West Virginia.

Running backs - Bryce Love, senior, Stanford; Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin.

Tackles - Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson.

Guards - Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Nate Herbig, junior, Stanford.

Center - Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama.

Tight end - Noah Fant, junior, Iowa.

Receivers - A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills V, senior, West Virginia.

All-purpose player - Myles Gaskin, senior, Washington.

Kicker - Matt Gay, senior, Utah.

Defense

Ends - Nick Bosa, junior, Ohio State; Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson.

Tackles - Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Christian Wilkins, Senior, Clemson.

Linebackers - Devin White, junior, LSU; Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; T.J. Edwards, senior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks - Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia.

Safeties - Jaquan Johnson, senior, Miami; Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington.

Punter - Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah.

---

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback - Trace McSorley, senior, Penn State.

Running backs - A.J. Dillon, sophomore, Boston College; Damien Harris, junior, Alabama.

Tackles - David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi.

Guards - Alex Bars, senior, Notre Dame; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin.

Center - Sam Mustipher, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end - Kaden Smith, junior, Stanford.

Receivers - N'Keal Harry, junior, Arizona State; Anthony Johnson, senior, Buffalo.

All-purpose player - Deebo Samuel. senior, South Carolina.

Kicker - Rodrigo Blankenship, junior, Georgia.

Defense

Ends - Rashan Gary, junior, Michigan; Raekwon Davis, junior, Alabama.

Tackles - Dexter Lawrence, junior, Clemson; Jeffrey Simmons, junior, Mississippi State.

Linebackers - Cameron Smith, senior, Southern California; Troy Dye, junior, Oregon; Mack Wilson, junior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks - Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame.

Safeties - Lukas Dennis, senior, Boston College; Andrew Wingard, senior, Wyoming.

Punter - Jake Bailey, senior, Stanford.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org/poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

What to Read Next