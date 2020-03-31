AOSL INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS" or the Company") (AOSL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AOSsecurities between August 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/aos.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statementsthat: (1) the Company's export control practices were in violation of applicable laws and regulations; (2) as a result, the Company was vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and liability; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/aos or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AOS you have until May 18, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

