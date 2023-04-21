AOSEED Launches X-MAKER 3D Printer, Empowering Kids and Adults to Make Anything With Ease

AOSEED's Latest 3D Printer Comes with Gamification 3D Design App, One-Press Printing, and User-Friendly Interface for Unlimited Creativity.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / AOSEED, the brand that has made it its mission to inspire creativity and problem-solving in children, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the X-MAKER 3D Printer. The X-MAKER is a revolutionary tool that lowers the barriers of 3D design and printing, allowing kids and beginners to make their creativity touchable through 3D printing, easier than ever before.

With an all-new gamification 3D design app and easy-to-use one-press printing, the X-MAKER dramatically lowers the barriers to 3D printing and design. AOSEED believes that everyone should have access to 3D printing technology, and this printer is the most affordable and user-friendly on the market.

The X-MAKER comes with an intelligent app that offers infinite possibilities. It features a well-designed model database, gamification mini-programs for beginners, and LEGO-style design apps that make model design easier than ever. In addition, the app is compatible with almost all platforms, allowing users to enjoy it anywhere.

One of the biggest challenges for amateurs is finding the right 3D models online for their first attempt. However, with the X-MAKER, users can access a built-in free 3D model database in the app. All they have to do is select a model and press the "print" button, and their first 3D printing creation is on the way.

The X-MAKER is the most easy-to-use 3D printer for beginners and kids. With over 15 built-in mini-programs to help kids and beginners learn to design 3D models, users can unleash their unlimited imagination in the game. In addition, the rich and diverse themes and gameplay allow users to build their own digital creations in the easiest way possible.

AOSEED encourages kids to imagine, experiment, and explore in new ways while providing them with the necessary tools and resources. The X-MAKER 3D Printer is an out-of-box 3D printer with an AI-powered design app, one-press printing, and a kid-friendly UI. It's the perfect tool to teach kids how to use a 3D printer and unleash their imagination.

It is an ideal tool for those who want to bring their creative ideas to life, whether you are a beginner or an experienced user. So, whether you are a kid, a family, a beginner, or a professional, get your hands on X-MAKER 3D printer today and start bringing your imagination to life.

AOSEED is a brand that makes 3D printers for kids, encouraging them to learn, imagine, experiment, and explore. The printers are safe and eco-friendly, and the brand is customer-focused, offering excellent support and resources for different skill levels.

