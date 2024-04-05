Aoki Lee Simmons Dating Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf: 'Enjoying Each Other's Company' (Exclusive Source)

The 21-year-old model and Harvard graduate is spending time with the Serafina Restaurant Group founder, 64, after meeting in St. Barths, a source confirms to PEOPLE

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf.

Aoki Lee Simmons is exploring a new romance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf.

The 21-year-old model is dating the 64-year-old founder of Serafina Restaurant Group, PEOPLE can confirm.

"Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company,” a source close to Aoki tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple met while vacationing in St. Barths, a favorite Simmons' family travel destination.

Aoki, the youngest daughter of model and mogul Kimora Lee Simmons, 48, and entrepreneur Russell Simmons, 66, is following in her mother’s footsteps in the fashion industry.

Since childhood, she's modeled for her family's Baby Phat line and Just Fab, and in 2021, Aoki made her runway debut modeling for Pyer Moss Paris Couture. She’s gone on to grace the covers of Teen Vogue, Rollacoaster and Flaunt and has been featured in outlets such as Vogue, Huffington Post, The Cut, Essence and Complex.

Aoki has also worked with top fashion houses including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Monse, Lacoste, Tory Burch and Kate Spade. On April 3, 2024, Aoki was announced as the star of BCBG’s campaign for the brand’s new capsule, BCBG New York.

“Embodying BCBG New York’s essence of modern femininity and the harmony of day-to-night style, Aoki showcases the captivating duality of her lifestyle of fashion and post-graduate life, bringing a unique blend of elegance and intellect to the visuals,” the brand shared in a statement.

In addition to her burgeoning modeling career, Aoki graduated from Harvard University at just 20 years old. To celebrate the achievement — as well as her 21st birthday and Teen Vogue debut — Aoki’s mom Kimora threw her daughter a lavish party at Soho Grand's Club Room in New York City. Kimora and Russell’s eldest daughter Ming, now 24, was in attendance.

Aoki faced unfair criticism for working as a model while studying at Harvard — which she addressed head on. In August 2022, a fan commented on one of her TikTok videos saying, "You're so articulate and obviously educated .. how come u chose modeling?"

The model responded with a video message saying, "Well, one, models aren't uneducated and not articulate, but two, I think what you're really getting at is, 'Why am I going into a field that doesn't necessarily require a degree or require a whole lot of book smarts when I have a lot of education?' Well, one, because I love it, and I think we should normalize liking something. You don't have to do what you're immediately good at."

She added, "I really want us to move towards a future where young women aren't being asked this question. Like, not being asked, 'Why did you follow your more creative passion even though you're smart?'"

"I would like to change the idea that you can't be smart and pretty, or you can't be smart and enjoy your looks or enjoy a creative, beauty- [and] fashion-based career," Aoki continued. "You can be two kinds of people in one person."

