AOC hits out at Andrew Yang for attending Eid event after ‘chest-thumping’ support for Israel airstrikes

FIle Image: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on 24 August 2020 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday hit out at the New York mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang for scheduling a campaign event around the celebration of Eid after tweeting in support of Israel amid the escalating violence between Israeli forces and Hamas in Jerusalem.

Mr Yang, in his initial tweet on Monday had said, “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists.

“The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere,” he said.

The mayoral candidate was subsequently disinvited from the event where he was scheduled to distribute groceries to needy Muslim families in the Queens neighbourhood of Astoria.

“The organisers of the event decided that it was better if we did not attend and we were happy to abide by the reservations,” Mr Yang told the media during a press conference. When asked if the invite was withdrawn due to his tweet supporting Israel, “I believe so,” Mr Yang responded.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who has expressed her support for Palestinian people in past, slammed Mr Yang for trying to show up at the Muslim religious festivity after sending out a “chest-thumping” support for the Israeli aggression.

She wrote: “Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.

But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know.”

Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.



But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know. https://t.co/r721mHyfri — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2021

MsOcasio-Cortez was not the only one condemning Mr Yang for his Monday tweet. Soon after he expressed support for Israel, the hashtag #YangSupportsGenocide began trending on twitter.

Story continues

Hey @AndrewYang is this the kind of celebration of violence and ethnic cleansing you praise? #YangSupportsGenocide https://t.co/kW3hAAte29 — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) May 11, 2021

However, his tweet drew support from prominent conservative voices including Donald Trump Jr. retweeting him. The Trump scion wrote: “Do yourselves a favor and look at the quote tweets and replies to this tweet. Dems are now legit pro terror.”

Do yourselves a favor and look at the quote tweets and replies to this tweet.

Dems are now legit pro terror. https://t.co/RBIGnpmyNA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 11, 2021

The tension between Israelis and Palestinian security forces rose after a dramatic confrontation at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, wherein Israeli police clashed with Palestinian worshippers as they were celebrating the Muslim holiday of Ramadan. Thirty-five people, including 12 children have been killed in Palestine, while five are reported dead in Israel.

Read More

Trump continues his vendetta against windmills with statement warning of ‘disasters for navigation’

Republicans accuse Democrats of ‘rigging’ elections as divided Senate to consider voting rights bill

Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation