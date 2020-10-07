AOC is concerned with Trump's 'perilous medical state' and thinks he shouldn't be making 'dramatic decisions'

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show Tuesday night where she questioned President Trump’s decision-making abilities while he’s on multiple medications for COVID-19. Trump tested positive late last week, and one of the drugs he’s reportedly taking for treatment is Dexamethasone, which can cause grandiose delusions.

“There’s a certain, just basic denial of science, and a lack of acceptance of science that we’re looking at. But you know, additionally, the president is not in a good condition,” AOC said, later adding, “I don’t think that we should be making any large political decisions when the president is in such a perilous medical state. He’s still receiving interventions and treatments and we’re in the middle of talking about, and making, dramatic decisions.”

One of those decisions was Trump’s announcement earlier in the day that he was putting a stop to any COVID-19 relief bill until after the election, an action that was condemned by AOC and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The President & GOP are walking away from getting ANY COVID stimulus relief done, effectively endangering millions, after *they* themselves got COVID & enjoyed free socialized healthcare, so they can push through an anti-ACA SCOTUS pick. https://t.co/zIidL1d6Rr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 6, 2020

Make no mistake: if you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child’s school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that matters to him. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

“If the president and the GOP follow through on walking away from COVID relief, we are looking at one of—we are staring down the barrel at one of the largest mass eviction crises in the history of this country since the Great Depression. That’s what we’re looking at,” AOC said. “We are looking at a potential second wave that could be catastrophic. We are looking at the potential for hunger in the United States exploding on a level that we have never seen since the Great Depression. And all of it is preventable. All of it.”

AOC also addressed the rising number of White House staff and members of Trump’s inner circle that have now tested positive for COVID-19.

“On one hand, you know, I think that they’re just kind of drinking their own Kool-Aid,” AOC said. “They really started to believe that masks didn’t matter. That rapid tests, which he had known were less effective, were acceptable before a mass super-spreading event.”

