Anyword Creates the Future of AI: A Conversation With a Computer

·2 min read

Copywriting software learns and optimizes based on user suggestions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyword, a data-driven AI copywriting platform capable of optimizing text for a specific audience, has made significant strides in the new era of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) to create truly natural, human-like interactions between users and computers.

Conversational AI recognizes a user's written or spoken words, predicts the user's intent, and adapts and responds as a human would. Now, technology giants are developing machine learning language models that power conversational AI for a variety of use cases.

This month, researchers at Google announced a new model four times faster than its predecessor. Microsoft has developed similar models to build automated coding software. Experts in the AI space project that AI programs will soon be the unseen editors to news stories and blog posts, powering editing applications that suggest revisions and make comments in user emails and documents.

Anyword's AI copywriting platform is based on the company's proprietary model, with development funded by Innovation Endeavors and executives from Google, Linkedin and others. The platform also leverages technology from third-party models as well.

The Anyword platform learns and optimizes copy based on the user's revisions. Its AI copy generator tool populates sections of a document based on short descriptions that detail which paragraphs should be written. Components such as the copy's main offering, pain points, emotions, and benefits are taken into consideration through the platform's innovative technology. Anyword now supports 25 different languages within its platform, such as French, German, and Spanish, among others.

"Now, with artificial intelligence powering the Anyword platform, users can take advantage of the most comprehensive copywriting software on the market when they need to optimize any of their strategic writing projects," said Yaniv Makover, co-founder & CEO of Anyword.

To learn how to write copy with the help of an adaptive, AI-powered copywriting tool that can increase conversion rates and drive more sales, please visit anyword.com.

About Anyword

Anyword, formerly known as Keywee, uses AI and natural language processing to develop effective, performance-driven marketing language so that marketers communicate to consumers using text that yields the highest-level results and meets conversion goals. Anyword's AI-generated text is coupled with an intuitive scoring system that ranks text, predicting results so that marketers can measure performance prior to launching a campaign and avoid costly and time-consuming A/B tests. With predictive performance, marketers know, in advance, how well text will perform with each audience base. Based in New York, Anyword was founded in 2013 and secured $30M+ from leading investors, such as Innovation Endeavors, The New York Times and others, and is proud to work with the world's top marketers and leading publishers. To learn more about Anyword, please visit anyword.com.

Media Contact
Savannah Muir
savannah@newswire.com

