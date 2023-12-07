Say Anything announces 20th anniversary concert tour for '...Is a Real Boy' album

Pop punk band Say Anything, led by singer Max Bemis, is hitting the road to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its sophomore album "...Is a Real Boy."

Say Anything isn’t lying about getting the band back together.

Following a “lengthy hiatus,” the pop punk band revealed Wednesday that they’re hitting the road this spring to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the group’s sophomore album, 2004’s “…Is a Real Boy.”

“…Is a Real Boy is a manic masterpiece of rebellion against all expectations of emo and pop-punk – an album unafraid to be simultaneously theatrical and punk," the band wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Say Anything will be performing the entire album on their North American tour."

The tour kicks off April 27, 2024, in Dallas and will visit cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Seattle and Los Angeles before wrapping in Austin, Texas, on June 28. A presale for early ticket access began Wednesday afternoon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can visit the band’s official website for more information.

Released in August 2004, “…Is a Real Boy” peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s Heatseekers albums chart and earned the band a Top 30 alternative hit with the single “...Alive With The Glory Of Love.” The album’s cover features an elongated wooden nose, seemingly referencing the classic fairytale character Pinocchio.

Singer-songwriter Max Bemis formed Say Anything as a high schooler in Los Angeles in 2000. Following the self-released EPs “Junior Varsity” and “Menorah/Majora,” the band released its debut album “Baseball” in 2001.

Say Anything took an extended hiatus after the release of its eighth album “Oliver Appropriate” in January 2019. In 2023, the band reunited for performances at Riot Fest and the When We Were Young festival.

Say Anything is currently slated to perform at the 2024 edition of When We Were Young.

