“Anyone But You” Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Sing with Natasha Bedingfield at People's Choice Awards

The song plays a pivotal part in Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rom-com 'Anyone But You'

Natasha Bedingfield crashed the 2024 People’s Choice Awards stage to sing her song “Unwritten” with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

While presenting the award for female country artist, Sweeney, 26, and Powell, 35, led with a reference to their recent rom-com Anyone But You. In the film, Ben (played by Powell) eases his fear of heights by singing along to Bedingfield’s 2004 song.

During the bit onstage, Sweeney asked, “You alright, Glen?” Powell responded, “Yeah, it’s just a lot of people here. I don’t know, I’m a little nervous.”

Sweeney then asked, “Do you want me to do that thing that calms you down?” She roused the audience into chants of “Unwritten."

“My serenity song is not gonna help,” Powell said. Despite sweeping the audience up into another chorus, Sweeney was unable to calm Powell’s nerves.

She resolved, “Okay, then it’s time to bring out the big guns.” Bedingfield, 42, then emerged from backstage for a rendition of the iconic hit, with Sweeney, Powell and the crowd joining in.

Anyone But You sees Powell and Sweeney play sworn enemies, whose relationship soured after a misunderstanding. When they end up at a destination wedding in Australia together, circumstances force the pair to start fake-dating — only for them to fall head over heels for each other.

Anticipation for the film gained traction after fans picked up the actors’ chemistry. “I mean, we sold a rom-com,” Sweeney told PEOPLE in December. “We were just filming a fun, amazing movie.”

Anyone But You was nominated for The Comedy Movie of the Year (Barbie won), and both Sweeney and Powell were recognized in the The Comedy Movie Star of the Year category (Jennifer Lawrence won for No Hard Feelings).



