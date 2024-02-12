'Has anyone seen my wife?': Ryan Reynolds searches for Blake Lively during Super Bowl 58

Ryan Reynolds needed some help finding his wife, Blake Lively, during the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Despite her numerous appearances on television sitting next to Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the actor couldn't quite seem to locate his spouse.

"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?" Reynolds posted on Instagram Sunday night, about halfway through Super Bowl 58.

Reynolds is set to star alongside Hugh Jackman in "Deadpool & Wolverine," the third movie in the Deadpool series, which is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

The first trailer for the movie was aired in the first quarter of Super Bowl 58 and the full trailer was released on Marvel Entertainment's YouTube page and Reynolds' X, formerly Twitter, page Sunday.

You can watch the full trailer below.

