Anyone for cow cuddling? Meet the new breed of ‘therapy animals’

Sitting in a thick bed of straw between Grandma Snowflake and Cuddlepuff, all my cares and worries are melting away. Behind me, Crocus, Kerry, and Saffron are quietly chewing some grass, and Baby Cloud is sniffing my discarded rucksack for treats under the watchful eye of her mother, Mrs Cloud. Later, I’ll meet Soft Face and discover how apt her name is. This, dear reader, is the essence of relaxation. This is cow cuddling.

Dumble Farm in Arram, the East Riding of Yorkshire, has been holding regular cow cuddling sessions with the remnants of its former dairy herd for nine months now. They’ve proved so popular that weekend sessions sell out months in advance.

“We didn’t have much hope for the future when we were milking and we’d become quite miserable in the last couple of years,” admits Fiona Wilson, the redoubtable head farmer at Dumble Farm.

“We were stuck in a rut. Milk prices dropped dramatically while electricity was climbing. We were working 14 hours every day of the year and losing money. The cost of regulation is onerous. Unless you’re a corporate farm in a big milk-producing region, it’s impossible to live like that.” Dumble Farm is not alone. The number of dairy farms in Britain has tumbled from 30,000 three decades ago to less than 10,000 today.

For Fiona Wilson, the straw that broke the camel’s back was a sixth consecutive year of the nearby River Hull flooding. The water-logged fields couldn’t grow enough grass to feed the cows and the farmers were forking out a small fortune to buy feed. In January 2022, a decision was made to sell the dairy herd and diversify.

Part of the solution was to join a conservation scheme to rewild the land, but with their passion for farming, Fiona, her brother James, and husband Will wanted to find another way to connect people to the animals they’d grown to know and love.

“We kept a few of the dairy herd we couldn’t bear to part with,” explains Wilson. “Cows do have personalities. Grandma Snowflake has always been very calm and collected, while Kerry is a bit sensitive – if anything frightens her, she puts her head down and shuts her eyes.”

The Dumble team had heard of cow cuddling in other countries and thought they’d give it a go. “We started practising with the cows about a year ago and began inviting customers in during the spring,” explains Wilson. “It took a few months for the cows to get used to it, and get into the right routine so they were all sitting down at the right time.”

Now, the ladies are quite comfortable with groups visiting them in the barn every day and happily sit placidly while people make a fuss of them.

“Some people like that therapeutic thing of being around animals,” explains Wilson. “It’s calming to sit next to them. Stroking them, grooming them: you can focus on it, it’s a gentle way to stop and relax.”

There is something strangely zen-like about sitting beside such a large, docile creature and stroking it on the chin. Maybe it’s the gentle guilelessness of those big eyes; maybe it’s how warm they are. Baby Cloud also certainly delivers the cuteness factor.

After spending 45 minutes with the retired dairy cows, visitors get to meet the “feisty” highland cows who have been brought to the farm as conservation grazers. These little ones, aged up to two years, are more rambunctious than their ex-dairy brothers and sisters. I’m handed a brush and told to get to work. As I brush Merida’s chin, Aussie headbutts her out of the way, keen for the attention. I’m only given a minute to work on Aussie before Elspeth pays her back in kind.

“People often come in quite nervous around cows but they just have a great time,” laughs Wilson. “We quite often hear: ‘This has been the best day of my life!’”

Animal therapy has become immensely popular in recent years, not just with cows but with cats and dogs. “There is a lot of evidence about animals being good for us,” explains Dr Rachel Harland, a consultant psychiatrist and medical director of the Priory Hospital, Bristol.

“Hormones and endorphins are released when we’re around animals, which make us happier. They lower your blood pressure and level out cortisol, the stress hormone. Brain scans have found that when people see pictures of animals, it stimulates a response similar to a mother and a baby.” The charity Pets as Therapy says that animal-assisted therapy helps people struggling with a range of issues, from trauma and eating disorders through to dementia and loneliness.

Dr Harland takes her dog, a golden retriever named Simba, around the psychiatric wards with her and sees the benefits first hand. “The focus is on this cute little thing who will cuddle you, who is there for you,” she explains. “It takes people out of themselves. It’s not a complex relationship like it might be with another human, it’s stripped back and very simple.”

Wilson’s favourite visitor was a little boy from Durham who came a few weeks earlier with his mum. “She’d been trying to get a place for months and although we normally don’t allow children to cuddle cows, we let him stroke them, then took him on a cattle safari around the farm. It was question after question. His mum messaged me afterwards to tell me we’d made his year; she hadn’t seen him open up like that in forever. That is what makes it so joyous.”

“I see it all the time with the kids who visit us,” says Hayley Mann, a senior break leader at GoBeyond, one of the charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Appeal which offers residential breaks to children in difficult circumstances. “We always do something related to animals, whether that’s visiting a petting zoo or a farm or just going for a hike around our centre.

“The kids are sometimes quite hyperactive or struggle to keep their attention on something, but as soon as you put them in a barn with piglets or rabbits, the energy comes right down. They become very relaxed and engaged with the animals,” says Mann. “We teach them why it’s important to stroke the animals in a certain way and how to be gentle with them. They really listen and take it on. It builds a kind of empathy I think.”

Mann also says that exposure to animals helps the young people at Go Beyond develop curiosity about the natural world. “Children from inner cities sometimes haven’t seen a sheep before, but after the animal experience they’re pointing out kestrels or buzzards and asking us about them,” she enthuses. “They often say it’s the highlight of their week.”

At Dumble Farm, the cow cuddling mindfulness phenomenon is proving infectious. Two-hour long sessions at £50 per head often sell out weeks in advance. Having gone from a very bleak outlook for the farm, Wilson and her family are now the toast of East Yorkshire with 14,000 followers on TikTok and a Highly Commended prize from the local tourism board.

As for me, I come away from my time with the herd feeling utterly at peace with the world. There is no time for stress, worry or fear in the barn. A mooving experience, if you will.

Go Beyond is one of four charities supported by this year's Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Race Against Dementia, the RAF Benevolent Fund and Marie Curie.

