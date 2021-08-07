'Anybody can do it': Popular ghost storyteller shares craft in new book

More than 20 years of collecting New Brunswick ghosts stories – and the tips and tricks to tell those tales in entertaining ways – are coming together in a new book from Saint John author David Goss.

Called Sharing New Brunswick Ghosts Using Stories, Stunts, Poems and Props, the new book will be launched at several venues, including a book signing at Loyalist City Coins and Books on Saturday, a reading at the BMO Studio Theatre Monday and at the Great Canadian Dollar Store in Quispamsis on Aug. 14.

On Tuesday evening, a ghost "walk ‘n talk" will be held at Fernhill Cemetery at 7:15 p.m.

Goss fans will be familiar with the local ghost legend he tells that stemmed from the tragic drowning of John Riox in the Saxby Gale, a tropical cyclone that struck the Bay of Fundy region in 1869. And while Riox features in the book, and it has a wide selection of spine-tingling stories from across the province, it's essentially a hands-on guide to telling chilling tales.

"The premise of the book is that you or anybody else who reads it can use the stories as I've used them," Goss said. "I tell them how to take the story, make it their own, and use it at a campfire or kitchen party or wherever they wish. And they can be as successful a ghost storyteller by duplicating or replicating what I've done myself."

The well-known ghost storyteller, known for his popular ghost walks through the city, said he's been interested in ghost tales since he served as a west Saint John scoutmaster in the 1960s. Since then, he has been exploring and retelling local stories.

"I've enjoyed sharing the stories so much, I want to see other people have that joy," he said. "There's a tremendous joy in sitting down with a crowd and having them respond to the storyteller rather than a screen on a laptop."

He said the book is different from other ghost story books because it aims to teach the reader the skills to tell great stories.

Story continues

"There's no ghost story book that I've come across that does what this book does," he said. "It gives them the confidence that if I follow Mr. Goss's directions here, I can pull this off too. Anybody can do it if you follow the directions and use the material."

On Monday night, an event about the book with guest speakers will take place at the BMO Studio Theatre. Stephen Tobias, executive director with the Saint John Theatre Company, wrote the book's introduction and will be there.

What struck him about the stories in the book is how different versions have been passed down across cultures. Tobias said it even contains a story his father used to tell him as child.

"So many of these stories have a big a reach and there are many different versions of the same story that exists," he said. "That really struck me because I read my dad's story in David's book. At the heart, it was the same story. But it was a variation of what my father had told me – he had his own version of that story, and I found that really interesting."

Sharing New Brunswick Ghosts Using Stories, Stunts, Poems and Props is Goss's 19th book on local history and folklore. He's also in the midst of writing his 20th book, which will be released in 2022.

Robin Grant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal