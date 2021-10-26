Anya Taylor-Joy's metallic dress will take your breath away

Photo credit: Getty Images

To celebrate the premiere of her latest film, Last Night In Soho, Anya Taylor-Joy has just gone and graced us with yet another phenomenal red carpet fashion moment. Over the last year, the actor has rapidly become one of Hollywood's most-watched style icons. In fact, earlier this month, Anya was announced as the winner of the CFDA's (AKA, the Council of Fashion Designers of America) first-ever Face of the Year Award - pretty cool huh?

For her latest appearance, Anya stepped out in a truly breathtaking dress, from Christian Dior's autumn/winter 2021 Couture collection, featuring a plunging V-neckline and a pleated full skirt, made out of the dreamiest metallic gold material decorated with chevron detailing.

Here's the look in full - and would ya check out the SKIRT?!

The actor kept accessories to a minimum, wearing a regal-looking emerald-toned necklace and little else.

Yup, safe to say, Anya looks absolutely radiant:

Aaaaand, here's the dress from the back:

Anya wore her hair down, pulled in front of one shoulder and styled with soft curls. The look was finished with a soft smokey eye and neutral lip.

Honestly, this whole get-up is incredible.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts/feelings/emotions about the dress (not surprisingly, they absolutely loved it):

SHE IS THE MOMENT, Anya Taylor-Joy en la premiere de Last night in Soho. pic.twitter.com/aToYdJMbiS — Nicky Nikas (@Whoismrsnicole) October 26, 2021

"SHE IS THE MOMENT, Anya Taylor-Joy en la premiere de Last night in Soho."

absolutely miss anya taylor-joy pic.twitter.com/L7DGIXOlaU — hourly anya taylor-joy (@everyhouranya) October 26, 2021

"absolutely miss anya taylor-joy"

I am kindly asking for Anya Taylor Joy to donate this dress to me along with her entire wardrobe pic.twitter.com/VIDC9lLbtn — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) October 26, 2021

"I am kindly asking for Anya Taylor Joy to donate this dress to me along with her entire wardrobe" writes one user and, like, same.

a moment of silence because I can’t believe Anya Taylor-Joy exists pic.twitter.com/LeuumPctri — jade (@vintageitonya) October 26, 2021

"a moment of silence because I can’t believe Anya Taylor-Joy exists"

Also, this Tweet just really tickled me:

me pretending to be a chandelier at the last night in soho premiere so i can see anya taylor joy in person pic.twitter.com/i8RiiMJPyv — shooter for shiv roy (@fruityanya) October 25, 2021

"me pretending to be a chandelier at the last night in soho premiere so i can see anya taylor joy in person"

