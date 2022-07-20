Anya Taylor-Joy And Malcolm McRae Might Be Secretly Married RN

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy has quite a few projects in the works, including her role in the upcoming Mark Mylod thriller The Menu. But the buzz doesn’t stop at her career.

After a ring on *that* finger sparked engagement rumors, a new report claims that she just got hitched in a secret ceremony. Anya, 26, and Malcolm McRae, 28, are rumored to have tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding, according to Page Six.

In case you didn't know, Anya has been with Malcolm for more than a year now. However, the start of their dating timeline isn't entirely clear, considering how private Anya likes to keep her life. So it’s very on-brand that the couple possibly married in secret.

All the rumors aside, here's everything about Anya Taylor-Joy's S.O. (and maybe new hubs) Malcolm McRae.

Anya and Malcolm had a courthouse wedding, per Page Six.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae supposedly tied the knot earlier this month. The courthouse ceremony was extremely intimate and secretive, according to Page Six.

The couple plans to have a larger reception when they return to the U.S., sources told Page Six. They are currently in Australia, where Anya is filming the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road called Furiosa.

Malcolm is originally from Alabama.

In an interview with Pass The Crown, Malcolm shared that he grew up in a suburb outside Birmingham, Alabama. However, he decided to move to Los Angeles to be with his now-ex.

According to his Spotify bio, "The relationship was a disaster. But the music that followed wasn’t."

He's an actor and musician.

As you may have learned from other top artists, with terrible heartbreak comes great music. That's no different in Malcolm's case. While living in L.A., he met drummer and multi-instrumentalist Kane Ritchotte, per Spotify. The two quickly formed a bond over their music which led them to create their duo called more*.

"It’s been a really nice thing. I’ve never had this sort of collaborative, respectful, creative partnership," he told Pass The Crown. "It’s been really nice walking through it with someone else."

Malcolm also did a bit of acting work. He was "discovered" at the AMTC (talent competition) among 1,100 hopeful actors at age twelve, where he won Over All Young Actor, 2006, per his IMDb profile. Two years later, he starred in a short film called Brotherly and did more work in a 2020 short film called How'dy!

He was first linked with Anya in the spring of 2021.

Last May, Anya and Malcolm were spotted getting cozy while in New York City for her Saturday Night Live hosting duties, per Page Six. And if that didn't clue you in enough on her relationship status, she also revealed to Elle that she had a "partner."

“My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment," she told Elle nonchalantly. Even after the casual reveal, Anya kept things on a low profile until reports from The Sun suggested they were pretty much living together.

They finally made their relationship red carpet official in March.

The couple finally made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party...and their style? Top tier.

Just when fans thought they'd seen the last of high-profile Anya and Malcolm moments, they made another appearance and shared a kiss (!!) a few weeks later in London for Anya’s movie The Northman.

They share the same birthday.

Yes, you read that right. Anya and Malcolm were born two years apart on April 16. In an Instagram post, Anya wrote, "Happy birthday to us, baby...Thank you all for your love."

Check out some of their other adorable IG moments below.

"I’m besotted," Malcolm wrote.

"👥We’re the same shape👥 Happy v day lovers 💋.



"Oof supremely happy," said Malcolm.

