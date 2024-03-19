Anya Taylor-Joy Is Out for Vengeance in Explosive New “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ”Trailer

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is in theaters May 24

Mad Max fans are getting more Furiosa!

Warner Bros. Pictures released a second trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Tuesday, giving a closer glimpse at Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role, previously portrayed by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.

Costarring Chris Hemsworth and directed/co-written by George Miller, the film is "an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of" Furiosa (Taylor-Toy, 27), according to an official synopsis.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth, 40)," it adds. "Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe."

"While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home," the synopsis concludes.

Miller, 79, originally hoped to have Theron star in the prequel, portraying a younger version of the post-apocalyptic heroine. However, after considering the de-aging VFX that Martin Scorsese used for his film The Irishman (2019), he changed his mind.

"For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet," Miller explained in a May 2020 interview with The New York Times.

"Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley," the director added. "Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."

Eventually, The Queen's Gambit star Taylor-Joy was cast as Furiosa. On an October 2020 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she spoke about finding out she'd won the role.

"It's difficult to put into words; I feel so humbled and grateful," Taylor-Joy said. "The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, 'I am so excited to work so hard. I am going to work so hard at this.' "



Theron admitted to being a bit disappointed that she wouldn't be reprising her role in Furiosa during a July 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's a little heartbreaking," said the Oscar winner. "I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly."

However, in November 2022, Taylor-Joy suggested that there's no bad blood between the two actresses. At the New York City premiere of The Menu, she told PEOPLE that she and Theron would sit down for dinner to talk all about filming Furiosa.

"Charlize was sweet enough — I think both of us ended up in a situation where we were both so respectful of each other that we didn't want to reach out prior [to filming]," she said.

"The second it was over, once this press tour is over, we're having dinner and we're going to swap war stories for sure," Taylor-Joy added.

