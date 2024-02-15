Anya Taylor-Joy Confirms Surprise Mystery Role in “Dune: Part Two”: 'This Is a Dream Come True'

Anya Taylor-Joy made an appearance on the red carpet alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Joe Maher/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy at the London premiere of "Dune: Part Two" Feb. 15

Anya Taylor-Joy made a surprise appearance at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London Thursday.

Her presence on the red carpet — in a bridal-esque, cream-colored garment complete with a veil-like head wrap — invites fans to speculate: Is the actress starring in the sequel?

Taylor-Joy, 27, appears in writer-director Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up to the 2021 Timothée Chalamet-starring adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel.

In an interview on the carpet broadcast by Warner Bros. U.K., Taylor-Joy said, "You’ll have to see the film," but confirmed she is indeed in it.

"Having seen it, this is probably one of the best movies I’ve seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it, it’s incredible," she added. "This is a dream come true, you know? The books are incredible but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Joining Taylor-Joy in the new movie are Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler and Léa Seydoux. Returning from the 2021 film are Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

Many of the film’s stars posed for photos at the London premiere, decked out in the finest sci-fi-like fashions.



Jeff Spicer/Getty (Left to right:) Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Rebecca Ferguson, Souheiler Yacoub, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler and Anya Taylor-Joy at the London premiere of "Dune: Part Two" Feb. 15

Of the sequel, Villeneuve told the Los Angeles Times in 2021 that several roles — like Zendaya’s desert warrior Chani — would be developed further in his second installment.

"There are some characters that are less developed that I'm keeping for the second film — that's the way I found the equilibrium," the director, 56, promised at the time.

Among Taylor-Joy’s upcoming projects is the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, in theaters May 24. The Emmy nominee plays the eponymous Imperator, inheriting the role from Charlize Theron.

The trailer for that film promised more post-apocalyptic action from director George Miller. In a 2022 interview with IndieWire, Taylor-Joy joked that starring in Furiosa marked the “dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been" for a film, "which is saying something, genuinely saying something."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy at the London premiere of "Dune: Part Two" Feb. 15

She added, “Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street.”

Dune: Part Two is in theaters March 1.



Read the original article on People.