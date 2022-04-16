Anya Taylor-Joy Celebrates Joint Birthday with Boyfriend Malcolm McRae: 'Happy Birthday to Us Baby'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy/instagram

Anya Taylor-Joy is enjoying twice the celebration as she turns another year older.

The Golden Globe winner, now 26, marked her joint birthday with musician boyfriend Malcolm McRae, who turned 28, on Saturday. She shared some sweet photos of the couple getting lost in the woods and out enjoying a ride on Instagram.

"16.04.94 ♾ 16.04.96. Happy birthday to us baby. Thank you all for your love," Taylor-Joy wrote in the caption.

They were met with two times the birthday love in the comments section. "Happy birthday my two babies," wrote Taylor-Joy's Last Night in Soho costar Sam Claflin. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" Nicholas Hoult commented. Maggie Rogers and Emma. director Autumn de Wilde responded with red heart emojis.

Taylor-Joy was accompanied by McRae last week as she attended the London premiere of her new movie The Northman, sharing a kiss on the red carpet.

The Queen's Gambit star previously opened up about their relationship, telling British Vogue about their shared interests. "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do," she said last month.

"He loved it because he's the same. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well," she shared.

Taylor-Joy added that she prefers being in a relationship to dating. "I was not a good dater and I'm quite glad to not be. I hear stories from my friends and I'm like, 'God, I would suck at that,'" she admitted.

The Northman premieres Friday, April 22, in theaters.

