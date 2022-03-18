Anya Shrubsole: England have desire to win every game they play

Anya Shrubsole insisted England have a desire to win every match they play as they prepare to face New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Anya Shrubsole insisted England have a desire to win every match they play as they prepare to face New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Anya Shrubsole insisted England have a desire to win every match they play as they prepare to face New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup in Auckland.

Heather Knight’s side kept their slim semi-final hopes alive with a four-wicket victory over India at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, but they still face an uphill battle for qualification after slumping to three successive defeats in their opening matches.

New Zealand have had similarly mixed fortunes in the competition so far, having won two and lost three of their opening five matches and will also be pushing for victory to have a chance of progressing in the tournament.

Anya Shrubsole insists England&#x002019;s motivation remains unaltered (Andrew Cornaga/AP) (AP)
Shrubsole insisted England were motivated following their first win of the competition against India.

“We want to win every game of cricket that we play, we’re here representing England and we have a huge amount of pride in that and we’re here to win every game that we play,” the England seam bowler said.

“So yes we’re obviously motivated but I wouldn’t say we’re necessarily more motivated than the three games that we lost and the three games that we’re about to play.

It's about us wanting to give a true reflection of ourselves as a team that we feel like we haven't done at times during this tournament

Anya Shrubsole

“We’re motivated by wanting to put some things right that we feel like we haven’t achieved in this tournament so far and everyone will individually have their own motivation.

“So I guess we’re wanting to come out here and win and that just goes without saying, that’s how we approach every single game and I guess it’s about us wanting to give a true reflection of ourselves as a team that we feel like we haven’t done at times during this tournament.”

