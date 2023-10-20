Anya Hindmarch regains control of luxury empire

In the years when Anya Hindmarch was absent from the business's day to day running it suffered heavy losses and repeated management changes - Nicky Sims/BFC/Getty Images

Anya Hindmarch has regained control of her eponymous fashion business years after returning as chief executive to revive the brand’s fortunes.

Ms Hindmarch was issued a “class A founder share” in April, according to company filings, making her the ultimate controlling party.

It comes almost four years after Ms Hindmarch struck a deal to regain joint ownership of the fashion brand. She returned as chief executive in 2019, having stepped back eight years earlier, and said her priority was to “turn around the business”.

At the time, Anya Hindmarch had racked up heavy losses and closed down a string of stores.

Ms Hindmarch’s efforts, which have included opening new shops, have recently started to yield results, with its latest accounts showing a surge in sales.

The luxury brand launched its The Village concept in May 2021. This is a cluster of Anya Hindmarch stores in Belgravia, London, including a homeware and lifestyle shop, a store for personalising products and a café.

In 2022, it set up The Village Hall, which changes every six weeks and has been an ice cream store and a Christmas grotto. The company said it has also started to roll out dedicated spaces in luxury department stores including Selfridges and Harrods.

It comes as many retailers have retreated from the high street, with luxury retailer Fenwick to close its London department store in 2024. Vacancies on New Bond Street doubled after the UK axed VAT-free shopping for tourists, figures from the Local Data Company showed.

In accounts published this week for the year to January 28, Anya Hindmarch posted a 51pc jump in like-for-like sales. Revenues were boosted by demand for its cult shopping bags which it launched with supermarkets.

It now has rolled out The Universal Bags, which are harder-wearing shopping bags designed in the supermarkets’ colours, in partnerships with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Asda, Morrisons and Co-op.

Companies House filings suggest that between 25pc and 50pc of Anya Hindmarch is still owned by Iranian-born businessman Javad Marandi, a Conservative donor who has also invested in luxury brands including Soho House and the Conran Shop.

However, the filings indicate that only Ms Hindmarch has the right to remove and appoint directors.

Before agreeing joint ownership with Ms Hindmarch, Mr Marandi had bought his controlling stake from funds linked to Sheikha Mozah, the wife of the Emir of Qatar.