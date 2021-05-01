Anwar El Ghazi strike lifts Aston Villa and dents Everton’s European hopes

Photograph: Michael Regan/AFP/Getty Images

Everton’s last two games may represent the story of their season. After the historic win at Arsenal came a demoralising home defeat. They have the fewest home wins in the top half of the Premier League and it seems set to cost them Champions League football.

Aston Villa may have had little to play for but they conjured a wonderful winner from Anwar El Ghazi, leaving Everton with a solitary victory in 10 league games at Goodison Park in 2021. But for Jordan Pickford, the margin may have been greater.

The watching Gareth Southgate had been steadfast in his loyalty to the goalkeeper and Pickford’s five first-half stops probably did not alter the England manager’s thinking as much as crystallise it but even his heroics were not enough to save Everton.

Everton have found many a way to cause their own problems over the years and a policy of trying to play out from the back had threatened to backfire even before it led to the opening goal. Villa had been primed to press and when Mason Holgate took a pass from Ben Godfrey and turned into trouble, he was dispossessed by Ollie Watkins, who rolled his shot under Pickford.

If Watkins has emerged as a late challenger to Dominic Calvert-Lewin to understudy Harry Kane in the England squad, a third goal in his last five games proved that he is stepping up his case. Yet it drew a swift response from his rival. Calvert-Lewin’s 16 previous league outings had only yielded three goals but if Watkins seemed to have form on his side, the Everton top scorer soon illustrated his attributes. He met Lucas Digne’s corner with a towering header that Tyrone Mings, who was on the line, could not keep out. Ross Barkley’s second return to Goodison Park included losing Calvert-Lewin — though he later showed his abilities by cracking a drive against Pickford’s post — but he was not alone in finding him elusive. Calvert-Lewin met a second inviting cross from Digne, volleyed low across the box, with a diving header that drew a fine save from Emi Martínez.

Everton had been deprived of the services of James Rodríguez, who suffered a calf injury in the warm-up, but Digne assumed the creative responsibilities in his absence. Digne’s difficulties were in defence; the lively Bertrand Traoré sprinted into space behind him and the increasingly busy Pickford had to make an excellent double save.

The Everton goalkeeper had made two terrific stops from Watkins earlier; he completed a hat-trick when repelling a diving header. El Ghazi then thrashed the rebound against the bar and the chaotic scenes in the Everton defence may have had Carlo Ancelotti questioning his decision to retain the back four who kept a clean sheet at Arsenal as he left Michael Keane and Yerry Mina on the bench.

It had made for an entertaining, if somewhat anarchic, first half with 19 shots and precious little control. It was unsurprising the second period was less eventful at the start. Maybe the breathless drama had taken its toll. But this was at least an example that Villa can fashion chances without Jack Grealish, who sat out an 11th consecutive game.

Certainly Dean Smith found a formula, based on quick counterattacking, though it helped that Everton afforded their creaking defence too little protection, with Allan scarcely helped by André Gomes alongside him. Everton reined themselves in more after Ancelotti’s half-time intervention, switching to 4-4-2 with Gylfi Sigurdsson looking to protect Digne. Richarlison joined Calvert-Lewin in attack and had two shots, dragging one wide and drawing a save from Martínez.

Ancelotti summoned the former Villa captain Fabian Delph to replace Gomes and give him a second defensive midfielder. Smith kept his starters on and reaped a reward. Traore provided a cross-field pass. El Ghazi collected it and curled a shot into the top corner. Even Pickford in this form could not save it.