Anwar El Ghazi pledges third of £1.27m Mainz payout to Gaza children

Anwar El Ghazi was sacked by German club Mainz for an Instagram post featuring a contentious slogan - Reuters/Rebecca Naden

Anwar El Ghazi, the former Aston Villa and Everton forward who won a wrongful dismissal case over a slogan critics claim calls for the destruction of Israel, has pledged a third of his £1 million-plus pay-off to the children of Gaza.

El Ghazi, who is set to make a surprise debut for Cardiff City this weekend, was awarded €1.5 million (£1.27 million) by a German court last month after his contract was torn up by Bundesliga club Mainz in November.

The 29-year-old former Netherlands international had been sacked over a post on Instagram that contained the slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, which critics allege is a cry for the country of Israel to be replaced by a Palestinian state.

That interpretation is disputed by pro-Palestinian activists and El Ghazi duly won his case for wrongful dismissal.

Posting on X that he had now received a “substantial payment” from his former club, he wrote:

“I would like to make clear that my legal battle with Mainz has never, for me, being about money.

“I would like to take this moment to thank Mainz for two things.

“Firstly, for the substantial financial payoff, €500k of which will be used to fund projects for the children in Gaza.

“I hope Mainz, despite their repeated failed attempts to avoid making the due payment, take solace from the knowledge that they have, through me, contributed financially in trying to make life Bearable for the children of Gaza.

“Secondly, in attempting to silence me, making my voice even louder for the oppressed and voiceless in Gaza.”

Mainz suspended El Ghazi over the post made on Oct 17, 10 days after the Oct 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel.

His contract was terminated after he refused to retract the comments, stating: “I do not distance myself from what I said and stand for humanity and on the side of the oppressed until the last day I breathe.”

El Ghazi joined Championship side Cardiff just over three weeks ago on a one-year contract.