Anushka Shetty Birthday Special: Ethnic Elegance, Ethereal Charm, Resplendent Beauty Is Why We Love Her Quaint Style!

Anushka Shetty aka Sweety Shetty is one of the leading actresses of Telugu cinema. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in India having debuted in 2005 with the Telugu film Super. She followed it up with Vikramarkudu, Lakshyam (2007) and Souryam (2008), and Chintakayala Ravi (2008), Arundhati (2009), Vedam (2010). The Mangalorean girl catapulted to unfathomed realms of fame with Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Looking elegant and fierce at the same time, Anushka Shetty delivered a towering performance with her steadfast gaze and lithe movements. Making us swoon over her amazing screen presence, Anushka Shetty as Maharani Devasena radiated a rare aura that was unmissable. While Anushka Shetty's on-screen vibe is exuberant, her off-screen style play is simplistic and beams with timeless elegance. Her fashion arsenal is a melange of aesthetically appealing ethnic wear like sarees, kurta sets in bold as well as subtle hues with clean cuts, oversized silhouettes and easy fabrics. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of these sublime ethnic moments.

Anushka wore a cream sequined kurta set with strappy heels, subtle makeup and wavy hair.

Anushka Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka draped a Shravan Kummar Kanjeevaram green saree featuring annapakshi motifs and a wide red zari border with jewellery from Anantham by Praveena Prasad Tipirneni.

Anushka Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a wedding, Anushka draped a hand-painted sari by Asha’s with a matching blouse, sleek hair, subtle makeup and delicate earrings.

Anushka Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Shetty ushered the spring season with her white saree featuring floral appliqué work draping it quite differently with a zippered red blouse. Loose wavy hair, statement earrings and a bangle with a flawless makeup of delicately done eyes and nude glossy lips and a subtle bindi completed her look.

