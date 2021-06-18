Anushka Sharma Shares 'Random Pictures' From Southampton, Fans Call Her ‘Queen’

The Indian cricket team is in England for the World Test Championship final, followed by 5-match Test series against England. Owing to the long tour, the authorities had decided to allow their families to travel with the team too. Actress Anushka Sharma is also in Southampton with husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her life in the stadium hotel. She shared a series of black and white pictures from the Ageas Bowl, which is the venue for the WTC final.

In the pictures, Anushka is featured wearing a baggy shirt, paired with cropped denim and white sneakers. Her hair was tied in a tight and clean bun. Anushka’s Instagram captions are quirky, witty, and will often leave you in splits. Sharing the pictures, Anushka once again placed her one-liner at display in the caption. The new mommy in town has been having a different glow these days. Reacting to the post, fans showered their love on her. In the comments, fans called her the Queen and praised her beauty.

The actress has been updating fans about the weather, food, and quarantine life with pictures from Southampton. A few days back on her Instagram stories, Anushka had posted a video clip, in which she is standing inside an empty stadium, showing a cloudy day.

Both Anushka and Virat are balancing their work and parenthood pretty well. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika earlier this year in January. Since then, Vamika has accompanied Virat for all his matches including the Indian Premier League, which was held recently and later got temporarily suspended.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has been on an acting hiatus since then, however, she turned producer and backed a few projects like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. Both the projects did wonder and were loved by the audience. She had also announced late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut project Qala, which is currently under production.

