Anurag Thakur's remarks in worst possible taste, government trying to distract attention of people: Tharoor

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday alleged that there is an attempt by the BJP-led government to distract the attention of people from real issues being faced by people.

He also said that Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur delivered a political speech in the "worst possible taste" on Friday in the Lok Sabha, which led to four adjournments of the House.

Tharoor said Thakur did not speak on objections raised by opposition MPs over the taxation bill introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"At a time when the nation is facing such problems, when we are facing the worst ever unemployment figures in our country's history, when we are facing management of COVID-19, and Chinese aggression, we are instead of wasting time on the political abuse of one family which is not even present in the House," Tharoor told ANI.

"To my mind, this is a sheer attempt by the government to distract the nation and parliament from real issues being raised. They don't want a discussion, face opposition's criticism. All their interest is rushing their bills through without any objections from the opposition and they find excuses to wrap up the proceedings. That seems to be the only agenda," he said.

Tharoor said that uproar began after Thakur started attacking former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Gandhi family.

"Today was a very unfortunate day. The Finance Minister introduced a taxation bill that has some problems with it. I raised objections to the introduction of this bill. There were other issues like PM CARES. Four other MPs also raised objections. In the normal course, the minister has to give a reply to these objections. The minister began giving reply and then she turned to her MoS to complete the answer on PM CARES," he said.

"Instead of answering objections raised, Thakur proceeded to deliver a political speech in the worst possible taste and did not go into any of objections raised but instead attacking everybody from Nehru up to the present day Gandhi family. Nobody had mentioned these things. So naturally, there was a huge amount of noise and Speaker adjourned for half an hour. When we came back, Congress and Opposition said that Thakur must apologize. He refused. Then the chairperson again adjourned the House for half an hour," he said.

The House later faced two more adjournments. When the House reassembled at 6 pm, Thakur said he had no intention to hurt the sentiments of members and if anyone has been hurt, he was pained.

The House then took up discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch for 2020-21.

Tharoor also said that the agriculture-related bills brought by the government had been opposed by SAD, an ally of BJP, and its leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the cabinet.

"Modi should realise this is not the Opposition saying anything alone. One of his own cabinet ministers has resigned on the issue of these bills. I think he should look to his own house first before he points fingers at ours," Tharoor said. (ANI)

