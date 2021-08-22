Anurag Thakur thanks people of Himachal for supporting his Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Kangra (Photo/ANI)

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for showering blessings and support to his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Thakur is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh to carry out his Jan Ashirwad Yatra. During his Yatra, the Union Minister covered the towns like Shimla, Manali, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra among others.

Addressing a gathering in Kangra, Thakur said, "I thank all of you to give me your support. I am grateful to you for your blessings. I have spent many years in politics but have not seen such kind of excitement, passion and affection that you all showed during my Yatra."

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"I got the opportunity to represent Himachal Pradesh and serve the nation because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I promise you that I will try my best to serve Himachal Pradesh from the domain of the two ministries and beyond," stated Thakur.

He also extended his greetings for Raksha Bandhan.

"I want to say to all of you sisters that you have come in such a large number on this festive day to give your blessings to your brother. I express my gratitude to you from the bottom of my heart," he added.

The newly inducted cabinet Ministers embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated ruckus by the opposition parties. The Yatra which started on August 16 is aimed at seeking the blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers introduced in the Cabinet. (ANI)