Anurag Thakur Lauds Indian Wrestlers for Clinching 5 Gold Medals at World Cadet Championships 2021 in Budapest, Hungary

Anurag Thakur has lauded Indian wrestlers for clinching 5 Gold Medals at the World Cadet Championships 2021. He posted a tweet on social media and also shared their pictures.

Tweet:

Champions! #TeamIndia 5 Gold 🥇

13 Medals in total 🏅 A remarkable performance by India at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary! pic.twitter.com/0Ihk7bfLVX — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 26, 2021

Check out the list of winners below:

India Freestyle Team Gold Priya Malik Gold Tannu Gold Komal Gold Aman Gulia Gold Sagar Jaglan Gold Chirag Gold Jaideep Gold Jaskaran Singh Silver India Women’s Wrestling Team Silver Ankit Gulia Bronze Varsha Bronze Sahil Bronze

Also Read | Pegasus Project: Israeli Defence Ministry Studying Investigation Into NSO Group