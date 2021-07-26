Anurag Thakur Lauds Indian Wrestlers for Clinching 5 Gold Medals at World Cadet Championships 2021 in Budapest, Hungary
Anurag Thakur has lauded Indian wrestlers for clinching 5 Gold Medals at the World Cadet Championships 2021. He posted a tweet on social media and also shared their pictures.
Tweet:
Champions! #TeamIndia
5 Gold 🥇
13 Medals in total 🏅
A remarkable performance by India at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary! pic.twitter.com/0Ihk7bfLVX
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 26, 2021
Check out the list of winners below:
India Freestyle Team
Gold
Priya Malik
Gold
Tannu
Gold
Komal
Gold
Aman Gulia
Gold
Sagar Jaglan
Gold
Chirag
Gold
Jaideep
Gold
Jaskaran Singh
Silver
India Women’s Wrestling Team
Silver
Ankit Gulia
Bronze
Varsha
Bronze
Sahil
Bronze
