Anurag Thakur Lauds Indian Wrestlers for Clinching 5 Gold Medals at World Cadet Championships 2021 in Budapest, Hungary

Dhairya Ingle
·1 min read
Anurag Thakur has lauded Indian wrestlers for clinching 5 Gold Medals at the World Cadet Championships 2021. He posted a tweet on social media and also shared their pictures.

Tweet:

Check out the list of winners below:

India Freestyle Team

Gold

Priya Malik

Gold

Tannu

Gold

Komal

Gold

Aman Gulia

Gold

Sagar Jaglan

Gold

Chirag

Gold

Jaideep

Gold

Jaskaran Singh

Silver

India Women’s Wrestling Team

Silver

Ankit Gulia

Bronze

Varsha

Bronze

Sahil

Bronze

