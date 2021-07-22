Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah on #MeToo Allegations Against Him

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has said that she was bothered about her father being misrepresented after MeToo allegations were made against him last year.

In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Aaliyah said that Anurag has always shielded her from controversies as they trigger her anxiety.

""The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn’t get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he’s the biggest softy teddy bear you’ll meet."" -

Aaliyah added, "This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don’t have anything better to do with their lives. My dad has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn’t want it to make my anxiety worse".

Last year, actor Payal Ghosh had alleged sexual harassment by Anurag. She had tweeted about it as well. After her allegations, Anurag took to Twitter to deny any wrongdoing and called the charges against him ‘baseless’. He later issued a statement denying the allegations.

