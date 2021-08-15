Anurag Kashyap Shares Afghan Filmmaker’s Appeal: This Silence Isn’t Fair

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to social media to share an appeal of help from filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, an Afghan film director who is also the first female chairperson of the Afghan Film Organisation. In an open letter on Twitter, she talked about the atrocities faced by the people of Afghanistan and urged everyone to spread her message wide. Anurag reposted her message on Instagram and wrote, “Pls share it far and wide…”

“I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. In the last few weeks, the Taliban have gained control of so many provinces. They have massacred our people, they kidnapped many children, they sold girls as child brides to their men, they murdered a woman for her attire…” Sahraa’s note started.

"“It is a humanitarian crisis, and yet the world is silent. We have grown accustomed to this silence, yet we know it is not fair.”" - Sahraa Karimi, General Director, Afghan Film

Sahraa added an appeal to everyone to raise their voice. “The media, governments, and the world humanitarian organizations are conveniently silent as if this ‘Peace deal’ with the Taliban was ever legitimate. It was never legitimate. Recognizing them gave them the confidence to come back to power. Taliban has been brutalizing our people throughout the entire process of the talks. Everything that I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at risk of falling.”

"“I do not understand this world. I do not understand this silence. I will stay and fight for my country, but I cannot do it alone. I need allies like you. Please help us get this world to care about what is happening to us. Please help us get this world to care about what is happening to us. Please help us by informing your countries’ most important media what is going on here in Afghanistan. Be our voices outside Afghanistan.” " - Sahraa Karimi

“Please help us get this world to not abandon Afghanistan. Please help us before the Taliban take over Kabul. We have such little time, maybe days,” she added.

The United States Armed Forces are scheduled to be withdrawn from Afghanistan by 31 August.

