Anurag Kashyap Now Faces Sexual Abuse Allegations from Rupa Dutta, Here's the Truth

Just days after actor Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, actress Rupa Dutta too has leveled similar allegations against the filmmaker. Dutta uploaded screenshots of messages which she alleged were sent to her by Kashyap in 2014.

Dutta shared screenshots of a chat with a user named Anurag Safar, who is seen expressing his attraction towards married women. Dutta claimed that back in 2014, the filmmaker had a profile with that name. She even sent out a few cryptic tweets implying that she was sexually harassed by Kashyap. She also posted the screenshot on Facebook.

"Film industry is not bad, But few Big fishes are bad, we need to identify those. And makes the pond clean,"she wrote in one of the tweets.

Film industry is not bad, But few Big fishes are bad, we need to identify those. And makes the pond clean. — Rupa Dutta (@iamrupadutta) September 21, 2020

Baat Niklegi To Dur Talak Jayegi.... ungaliyan uthengi Anurag Kashyap ki taraf... ek nazar pher lo guzre huye saalon ki taraf.... #ArrestAnuragKashyap — Rupa Dutta (@iamrupadutta) September 21, 2020

Here is the tweet where she shared the screenshots of messages allegedly sent by Anurag Kashyap:

After her revelations and allegations on social media, Dutta was invited to a television debate where she said that Kashyap too should be probed in connection with the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Interestingly, she also said that she had never met Kashyap personally and her allegations were based on the chats. On twitter, Dutta identifies as Karni Sena state president for West Bengal.

However, the person in Dutta's messages is not filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, his tweet from 2010 suggests so. According to reports, the person with username Anurag Safar lives in Irelnad.

Pl Excuse me friends!!! I am not film director or producer Anurag Kashyap. I am another Anurag. Please do not bug me considering him. — Anurag Safar (@anurag_safar07) September 15, 2010

Gangs of Wasseypur director Kashyap came under attack after allegations of sexual abuse were levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh. The actress said that he had made sexual advances towards her few years agao and had even tried to force himself on her. Kashyap has denied the allegations with many of his colleagues, including hi ex-wife Kalki Koelchin, extending their support to him.