Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passes away at 35. He breathed his last on Saturday morning. As per reports, he had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments. He was hospitalised due to the same. He died due to kidney failure.

Aditya Paudwal was a music arranger and producer. Earlier this year, in an interview, he had said that he plans to focus more on devotional music.

