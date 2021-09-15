Anupam Kher 'disappointed' at Apple NY store for not displaying India in Olympic watch collection

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to express his disappointment with tech giant Apple, saying while the Apple store he visited in New York was impressive, there was no watch representing India in the International Olympic Collection watches at the store.

Kher had visited an Apple store in the city and shared a video from the location. The 21-second clip shows the collection of customised watches made by the company, which represented various countries that had participated in the Tokyo Olympics. Each watch had a flag symbolising the nation it represented, with the initials of the countries written in front of the watches.

The watches of various countries such as France, Jamaica, and Australia were visible in the video.

Kher shared the video on his Twitter account, saying that he "was disappointed" to see that a watch representing India was not among the watches in the collection. The actor added that he was wondering about the watch's exclusion since India was among the top consumers of Apple products.

Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA's watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!😳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IVvB8TmkGU " Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 14, 2021

Kher is presently in New York shooting for the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa. The movie also stars Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj and is being directed by Ajayan Venugopalan. The movie is the 519th movie he has acted in and the Karma actor took to social media to share his appreciation for the cast and crew of the film.

Story continues

Kher had also shared interaction with a cab driver on Instagram, who failed to recognise him. The actor narrated the incident saying that the cab driver, Jaskaran Bhullar, failed to recognise Kher as he was wearing a face mask.

When the two interacted, Bhullar recognised The Accidental Prime Minister actor and began smiling. Kher ended his caption by saying that he enjoyed such "priceless moments" that emerged from meeting a fellow Indian abroad.

Also See: Delhi businessman seeks FIR against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty over fraud

Four more arrested in drug probe involving Armaan Kohli

Excel Entertainment's multi-year deal with Netflix to flag off with two projects

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.