Anunoby scores 32, Raptors beat Celtics in overtime 137-134

MONTREAL (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 32 points and Scottie Barnes added 25 as the Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 137-134 in overtime Friday on the final night of NBA preseason play.

Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, including the game-sealing rebound after Boston's Payton Pritchard missed a potential game-tying shot and a chance to force a second OT.

Khem Birch, playing in his hometown, was the starting center for the Raptors. He finished with four points, four rebounds and two assists. The Bell Centre crowd got a chance to cheer on their local player when Birch drove to the net for a dunk in the first quarter.

Derrick White and Jaylen Brown each scored 23 points for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 21 points and five assists. Marcus Smart finished with 15 points.

The teams were tied at 127 at the end of regulation after Toronto’s Josh Jackson made one of two free throws with 21.5 seconds left. The Celtics had a chance to avoid overtime, but shots by Pritchard and Sam Hauser in the closing seconds were off the mark.

In the extra period, Toronto scored the first seven points and held on for the win.

NUGGETS 119, WARRIORS 112

Nikola Jokic had 21 points as visiting Denver defeated the Warriors on a night that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green returned to action for Golden State.

Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points for the Nuggets, and Bones Hyland finished with 19 points.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points, and Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points. James Wiseman scored 15 points, while Thompson scored 14 points, playing 17 minutes.

It was the first action of the preseason for Thompson, who is still ramping up for the preseason. Meanwhile, Green returned to the lineup after his punch of Jordan Poole during a practice last week. The team fined Green, but he was not suspended for his actions. Green played 24 minutes in his return, scoring two points.

ROCKETS 122, PACERS 114

Jalen Green hit 10 of 15 shots and scored 33 points as Houston beat host Indiana to finish the preseason with four wins in five games.

Green made 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range and all nine of his free throws. Kevin Porter Jr. had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Alperen Sengun finished with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points. Bennedict Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in last summer’s draft from Arizona, continued his solid preseason play by posting 18 points and five rebounds.

MAGIC 114, CAVALIERS 108

Paolo Banchero, the top pick in this year’s draft, scored 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting as host Orlando used a second-half rally to beat Cleveland.

Banchero also had five rebounds and two assists. Cole Anthony scored 14 points, and Franz Wagner added 13. Caleb Houstan scored 11 for Orlando, which outscored Cleveland 62-53 after halftime.

Isaac Okoro led the Cavaliers with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Claris LeVert had 15 points, and Lamar Stevens added 12.

The Cavaliers gave most of their starters, including Kevin Love, Darius Garland and recently acquired Donovan Mitchell, the night off. But Cleveland big man Evan Mobley was back in the lineup after injuring his right ankle earlier in the preseason.

Mobley finished with eight points, going 1 for 4 from the field and making 6 of 8 free throws in 17 minutes.

KNICKS 105, WIZARDS 89

Jalen Brunson, signed in the offseason with hopes of providing steady point guard play, scored 27 points to lead host New York past Washington.

Brunson, who signed a four-year deal with the Knicks, was 10 of 16 from the field and handed out five assists. Mitchell Robinson scored 20 and RJ Barrett added 19. Robinson and Barrett each had 12 rebounds as the Knicks controlled the boards 66-40.

New York dominating inside throughout, outscoring Washington in the paint 58-36.

Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 20 points and eight rebounds. Bradley Beal finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes. Monte Morris chipped in 10 points.

NETS 112, TIMBERWOLVES 102

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points in 30 minutes as visiting Brooklyn defeated Minnesota.

Kevin Durant added 20 points in 31 minutes for the Nets, and Day’Ron Sharped added 15 points. Ben Simmons fouled out in 13 minutes, scoring two points and handing out six assists.

The game provided a look at the Timberwolves bigger front line with Rudy Gobert, acquired in the summer, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Gobert was perfect on six shots and finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes. Towns had 15 points and nine rebounds in 33.

D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 17 points and six assists, while Anthony Edwards added 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field.

PELICANS 120, HAWKS 111

Brandon Ingram, making his first appearance of the preseason, scored 19 points in 20 minutes to lead New Orleans past Atlanta in Birmingham, Alabama.

Zion Williamson did not play with a sore left ankle. He was injured in New Orleans last game against Miami on Wednesday night.

Ingram made 7 of 11 shots . Center Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 18 points, making 7 of 10 shots. Trae Young added 17 points.

MAVERICKS 115, JAZZ 101

In Salt Lake City, Dallas used 24 points from guard Luka Doncic to defeat Utah.

Doncic connected on 9 of 18 shots and had five assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 20 points, making 5 of 7 shots overall, including 4 of 5 from outside the arc. Christian Wood had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting. Rudy Gay had 16 points and six rebounds.

KINGS 133, LAKERS 86

De’Aaron Fox scored 19 points, Alex Len added 17 and the Kings routed Los Angeles in Sacramento.

LeBron James was the only Laker to reach double figures with 12 points, playing 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook, in his first preseason appearance coming off the Los Angeles bench, was scoreless in five minutes before leaving with a hamstring injury.

Terence Davis had 16 points for the Kings.

