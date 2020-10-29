Antwerp vs Tottenham, Europa League preview: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h results

Tottenham are on the road again tonight as Jose Mourinho takes his side to Belgium to face Royal Antwerp.

Spurs kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 home win against LASK last week, and a win against second-placed Antwerp would leave them heavy favourites to win Group J.

Harry Kane said Spurs are building "something special" with Mourinho off the back of Monday's 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley, and will want to keep that momentum going in Europe.

Date, time and venue

Antwerp vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 5.55pm GMT kick-off today (Thursday, October 29, 2020).

The match will be behind closed doors at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp, Belgium.

How to watch

TV channel: Antwerp vs Tottenham will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 5:30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Team news

Japhet Tanganga is out with a thigh injury, while Serge Aurier and Steven Bergwijn are fit to play after knocks.

With Spurs having already played plenty of games this season, the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius and Joe Hart should all start tonight.

However, Joe Rodon - like Paulo Gazzaniga and Danny Rose - is ineligible for the Europa League after making his Spurs debut late on at Burnley.

Tottenham predicted lineup (3-4-3): Hart; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Winks, Lo Celso, Sissoko; Lamela, Bale, Vinicius

Prediction: Antwerp 0-2 Tottenham

While Antwerp won their opening game, Mourinho has plenty of options in his squad - and you'd expect a rotated Spurs XI to seal a victory in Belgium.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two sides are yet to meet in an official Uefa competition.

