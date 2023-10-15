Antrim Hurling Final: Cushendall hold off Loughgiel in dramatic finish

Neil McManus hit 0-5 at Cushendall held off Loughgiel's late rally in the Antrim Hurling Final at Corrigan Park

Cushendall won a 15th Antrim Hurling title after Loughgiel's James McNaughton missed a last-puck free which would have ensured extra-time.

Dall led 1-20 to 0-19 with the scheduled five minutes of added time played before McNaughton netted after a mistake by keeper Conor McAlister.

Loughgiel then won a free near their right sideline some 70 metres out but McNaughton's effort was inches wide.

Fergus McCambridge's early goal had helped Cushendall take control.

Three McNaughton points gave Loughgiel a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage before Neil McManus squared for McCambridge to net in the sixth minute.

Loughgiel briefly led again at 0-7 to 1-3 after 14 minutes but that was the last time they were ahead on the scoreboard as Dall moved 1-11 to 0-9 up by half-time.

Cushendall increased their advantage to six shortly after the restart and the margin was six again by the 52nd minute and still five with two minutes of normal time remaining before the dramatic finish at Corrigan Park.

