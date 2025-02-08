Antony scores first Betis goal in defeat

Antony is under contract at Manchester United until 2027 [Getty Images]

Manchester United outcast Antony scored his first goal for Real Betis but could not save his loan club from defeat.

Antony was named player of the match on his debut in Betis' 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao, and took the accolade once again as he scored his side's opening goal against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Former Leeds defender Diego Llorente doubled the advantage in the first half, but hosts Celta scored three times in the final 30 minutes to complete an unlikely turnaround.

Last month Antony, 24, joined La Liga side Betis on loan until the end of the season after a poor two-and-a-half year spell at Old Trafford.

The Brazil winger signed for United from Ajax in August 2022 for £81.3m, but scored just 12 goals in 96 appearances and has only scored once in the Premier League since April 2023.

United sources say Betis are covering 84% of his salary - over £100,000 per week - while in Spain.

Betis are 10th in table with 29 points after 23 games.