Antony may leave Man Utd on loan - Saturday's gossip

Manchester United are prepared to let Antony leave on loan, Barcelona make move for Dani Olmo, Crystal Palace prepare a bid for Emile Smith Rowe.

Manchester United are willing to let Brazil forward Antony, 24, depart on loan this summer but only if a club are prepared to cover his £70,000-a-week wages. (ESPN)

Barcelona have submitted plans for a six-year contract to the representatives of Spain and RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, 26. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Crystal Palace are ready to bid £30m for Arsenal and England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 23. (Talksport)

Versatile Spain midfielder Sergi Roberto, 32, is working on a move to the Premier League after his contract with Barcelona expired. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea have recalled 20-year-old midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from the French Olympic squad amid plans to loan him out this season. (Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Chelsea want to sign a new goalkeeper to rival 26-year-old Spaniard Robert Sanchez for the number one spot. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Liverpool are prepared to sell 25-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher if they receive a suitable offer. (Football Insider)

Brazil forward Richarlison, 27, is open to moving to the Saudi Pro League but his current club Tottenham will demand £60m. (HITC)

Leicester have made an improved £21m bid for Juventus winger Matias Soule, 21, and hope to wrap up a deal for the Argentine next week. (Telegraph)

Newcastle are hoping to beat West Ham and Juventus to the signing of France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 24, after holding talks with Nice. (HITC)

Chelsea have not given up in their pursuit of Napoli's Victor Osimhen, 25, despite Paris St-Germain being the frontrunners for the Nigeria striker. (Caught Offside)

Crystal Palace have held initial talks with Marseille over the possibility of signing 26-year-old Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr. (Athletic - subscription required)

Chelsea have received contact from Newcastle about the availability of 22-year-old English winger Noni Madueke. (Football Insider)

Liverpool and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in Dutch defender Dean Huijsen, 19, but Juventus' £25.3m valuation could be a stumbling block. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Brighton are looking to advance negotiations over a deal for 20-year-old German winger Brajan Gruda from Mainz. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer, 27, has a relegation release clause in his contract and the Brazilian is on the radar of several clubs in the Premier League and Serie A. (Teamtalk)