Antony: Manchester United put player on leave of absence after assault claims

(PA)

Manchester United have put Anthony on a leave of absence amid ongoing allegations of abuse.

Three women in Brazil have accused the winger of assault, prompting the Brazilian national team to drop the player.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

“Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Anthony said in a statement: "I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

"This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

"I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible."

More follows.