Antony looking to force Manchester United move as Ajax hold out for £84m

Mike McGrath
·3 min read
Ajax's Brazilian midfielder Antony Matheus Dos Santos celebrates after socring the 2-1 goal during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Groningen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, on August 14, 2022 - Antony looking to force Manchester United move as Ajax hold out for £84m - GETTY IMAGES
Ajax's Brazilian midfielder Antony Matheus Dos Santos celebrates after socring the 2-1 goal during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Groningen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, on August 14, 2022 - Antony looking to force Manchester United move as Ajax hold out for £84m - GETTY IMAGES

Antony is determined to push through a move to Manchester United in the next few days with the Ajax forward’s representatives staying in England for the rest of the transfer window in a bid to help get a deal over the line.

United have had two bids worth £51 million and £68m rejected by Ajax with the Dutch champions holding out for a package worth up to €100m (£84m) for the Brazil international.

An improved offer is expected and agents for 4ComM, which look after Antony’s interests, are understood to be basing themselves in London, where United have offices, to help facilitate a deal. Sao Paulo, from whom Antony joined Ajax for £18m in 2020, stand to make up to £13.2m from any sale owing to a clause entitling them to 20 per cent of the profit of any sell-on fee.

Having already sold defender Lisandro Martínez to United for £57m and seen Sébastien Haller leave for Borussia Dortmund and Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch depart for Bayern Munich, Ajax – keen not to lose any more of their title winning team – have responded by driving up the price for Antony.

Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his attack and Antony, similarly desperate to be allowed to join United, replied with a heart and applause emoji to an Instagram post from Martínez in the wake of Monday’s stunning 2-1 win over Liverpool that read: “This is Manchester United”.

Ten Hag would like to sign two forwards in total if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves before the close of the window at 11pm BST on Thursday, Sept 1 and is also targeting PSV’s £40m rated Cody Gakpo. A loan deal for Christian Pulisic has also been explored and United have looked at Atlético Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco as another option.

Meanwhile, United have opened talks with Newcastle about a loan deal for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after cooling their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp.

Trapp has confirmed he is staying with his Bundesliga club, writing on his social-media platforms: "It is true that there is a written offer. Manchester United is a global club and the fact that I can deal with and think about such an offer, I hope everyone understands. Yesterday, however, I informed the people in charge of both clubs that I had chosen Eintracht."

Ten Hag, who wants fresh competition for David De Gea, rates Trapp but United are unwilling to meet Frankfurt’s €25m (£21m) price tag and have now turned their attention to Dubravka.

An agreement has yet to be struck but talks over a deal for the 33-year-old Slovakia international are ongoing while Eric Bailly has completed his season-long loan move to Marseille.

Under the terms of the deal, Marseille have an obligation to buy the Ivory Coast centre half for €6m if they qualify for the Champions League and he plays a certain number of games. The French club are covering all of his wages but will not pay a loan fee.

